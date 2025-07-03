Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association Releases 2025 End of Legislative Session Report

Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association logo

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association (WSBPA) announced the release of its comprehensive 2025 End of Legislative Session Report, detailing the impact of newly enacted laws on bowling centers across Washington State.

The report analyzes seven major bills signed into law by Governor Bob Ferguson that will significantly affect bowling center operations, from alcohol licensing fees to employment regulations and tax changes.

"This legislative session presented both challenges and opportunities for our industry," said Chris Nash, President of the WSBPA. "While we're facing substantial cost increases through higher alcohol license fees and new taxes on business services, we're also seeing positive developments like tourism funding that could drive more customers to our centers."

Key Legislative Changes Affecting Bowling Centers:

The most immediate impact comes from a 50% increase in alcohol license fees effective July 27, 2025, and the end of alcohol delivery services as of July 1. Beer and wine licenses will increase from $400 to $600 annually, while full liquor licenses will rise to between $2,400 and $3,750 depending on the license type.

"The alcohol license fee increases are particularly challenging for our members who have already invested heavily in compliance and infrastructure," Nash explained. "We understand the state's revenue needs, but a 50% increase hits small businesses hard, especially when combined with other rising costs."

Additional financial impacts include new sales tax on business services beginning October 1, 2025, affecting IT support, marketing, staffing, and security services commonly used by bowling centers. Business & Occupation tax rates will also increase for both service and retail operations over the next 18 months.

Employment Law Changes:

Starting January 1, 2026, Paid Family & Medical Leave will expand to cover businesses with 25 or more employees, and striking workers will become eligible for unemployment benefits.

"We're committed to supporting our employees, but these changes require careful planning and budgeting," Nash said. "Our members need time to understand the new requirements and adjust their operations accordingly."

Positive Developments:

The session wasn't without benefits for the industry. SB 5492 provides $9 million in biennial funding for state tourism marketing, potentially increasing visitation to bowling centers in tourist areas. Additionally, most bowling centers benefit from small business exemptions in the Extended Producer Responsibility program until 2031.

"The tourism funding is a bright spot that could really help our members, especially those in areas that attract visitors," Nash noted. "We also appreciate the small business protections included in several of these new laws."

Looking Ahead:

The WSBPA will continue advocating for the industry's interests in the 2026 legislative session, including additional small business relief.

"Our work doesn't stop when the session ends," Nash emphasized. "We'll be preparing for 2026 with a focus on pursuing policies that help our industry thrive while supporting our employees and communities."

The complete 2025 End of Legislative Session Report includes detailed implementation timelines, financial impact analyses, and strategic recommendations for WSBPA members. The report is available to members through the WSBPA website and will guide the association's advocacy efforts leading into the 2026 session.

The report can be downloaded here: https://wsbpa.org/Portals/0/documents/WSBPAEndofSessionReport060925.pdf

About the WSBPA:

The Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association is a non-profit trade organization representing bowling center owners and operators throughout Washington State. Founded in 1960, the WSBPA works to promote the growth and success of the bowling industry through advocacy, education, and member services.



Legal Disclaimer:

