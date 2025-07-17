Your Voice, Wyoming’s Future: Last Chance to Shape Wyoming’s Business Ready Community Program

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is focused on building a stronger, more resilient Wyoming. To achieve this mission, the WBC has crafted new rules for the state’s largest economic development fund – the Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan program – and the clock is ticking to share your feedback!

The program, now renamed “Building Resilient Communities” to better align with its intent, has been a cornerstone of support for local economic and community development for the past 20 years. However, to achieve lasting change and reverse negative economic trends, changes must be made.

As the public comment period draws to a close, the WBC strongly encourages community leaders who have previously applied for BRC funding or who may consider applying in the future to share their valuable insights.

“This isn’t just a bureaucratic process; it’s a chance to roll up our sleeves and ensure these changes truly serve our communities,” said Bert Adam, WBC Investments Director. “The proposed changes are designed to enhance program clarity, streamline processes, and better align funding with economic development objectives, ultimately fostering more resilient communities and targeted economic growth across the state. Your feedback is crucial to ensuring these revisions effectively address the real-world challenges our communities face every day.”

The WBC wants to hear from past and potential BRC applicants (city, town, county, tribal, and joint powers boards) about how the proposed rule changes hit the mark – or miss it – in helping them tackle their unique challenges and provide essential support.

“We’re especially eager to hear from communities about the economic hurdles or barriers to growth they’ve encountered or foresee going forward,” Adam continued. “What keeps you up at night? And what practical support and resources do you need to overcome these obstacles and spark sustainable economic development? What would make the biggest difference? Tell us what works, and what needs a tweak.”

The Business Council is committed to creating a program that is responsive to the needs of Wyoming’s diverse communities. Your perspectives on the new emphasis on barriers to growth, streamlined project types, revised match requirements, and other operational adjustments are vital for shaping the future of the program.

“The WBC is deeply invested in Wyoming’s prosperity,” shared Josh Dorrell, WBC CEO. “We believe in a collaborative roadmap where your experiences and ideas are at the heart of our program’s evolution. Your perspectives on these proposed changes are absolutely vital, and this is the moment to leave your mark on a program that directly impacts the economic heartbeat of our entire state.”

Dorrell recently talked about the history of the BRC program, the reasons behind the proposed changes, and the WBC’s goal to address “the true problem on the ground” on the Cowboy State Daily Show with Jake (timestamp 3:43).

The deadline to submit comments is Sunday, July 27, 2025, by 11:59 p.m. MT. All comments must be submitted in writing and cannot be anonymous.

“Let’s build a stronger, more resilient Wyoming together,” Dorrell added. “Your voice is our inspiration.”

Learn more and share your vision at wbc.pub/BRC.

An overview of the proposed changes is available in the Summary of BRC Rules Changes document.

A recording of an informational webinar with Q&A is also available for your review.

Questions? Contact [email protected].