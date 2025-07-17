Bon Soir Caterers Brings Dietary-Inclusive BBQ Catering to NYC Events

Bon Soir Caterers launches inclusive BBQ catering in NYC, offering vegan, gluten-free, and classic options for all events.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bon Soir Caterers , a Brooklyn-based leader in event catering, is transforming BBQ catering in New York City with its inclusive, customizable menus designed to accommodate all dietary needs. Launched in June 2025, their Smokin’ Grill division introduces a BBQ experience that ensures every guest—whether vegan, gluten-free, or omnivore—enjoys bold, smoky flavors at weddings, corporate events, and private gatherings across NYC.Elevate your next event with Bon Soir Caterers’ dietary-inclusive BBQ catering. Contact them at (718) 763-9420 or visit https://www.bonsoircaterers.com/ to explore their Smokin’ Grill menus and book a free consultation. Make your event inclusive, flavorful, and unforgettable—reserve your date today!Bon Soir Caterers, a trusted name in NYC catering since 1977, announced on July 16, 2025, the expansion of its Smokin’ Grill division, redefining BBQ catering in Brooklyn, NY, with menus tailored to diverse dietary preferences. From vegan smoked jackfruit to gluten-free cornbread, their innovative approach ensures inclusivity without sacrificing flavor, addressing the growing demand for accessible, high-quality catering at NYC events.As BBQ catering surges in popularity across New York City, Bon Soir Caterers stands out by prioritizing dietary inclusivity, a top trend in 2025’s catering landscape. According to the 2025 Catering Trends Report by PartySlate, 72% of event planners prioritize menus that accommodate dietary restrictions, driven by rising consumer demand for vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. Bon Soir’s Smokin’ Grill division, established in 1999, meets this need with a robust menu featuring:- Plant-Based BBQ: Smoked jackfruit sliders and grilled portobello steaks, crafted to mimic the texture and flavor of traditional BBQ.- Gluten-Free Options: Our house-made cornbread and sauces are rigorously tested to ensure safety for celiac guests.- Allergen-Free Choices: Nut-free and dairy-free options, such as grilled vegetable skewers and vegan coleslaw, ensuring accessibility for all.- Classic BBQ Favorites: Slow-smoked brisket, ribs, and chicken, prepared with local, organic ingredients for authentic flavor.This inclusive approach addresses a common challenge in event catering: ensuring that every guest feels valued and satisfied. A recent wedding at Prospect Park Picnic House, catered by Bon Soir, earned a 4.9/5 rating on WeddingWire, with guests praising the “delicious vegan BBQ options that even meat-lovers enjoyed.” The company’s commitment to quality is rooted in its 48-year history, serving iconic NYC venues like the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Dumbo’s 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.Bon Soir’s focus on inclusivity aligns with broader industry trends. The global catering market is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR through 2033, with dietary accommodations driving consumer choice (Custom Market Insights, 2025). In NYC, where diverse communities thrive, Bon Soir’s menus reflect Brooklyn’s culinary mosaic, incorporating flavors from Southern BBQ to Asian-inspired marinades. Their chefs collaborate closely with clients to customize menus, ensuring cultural and dietary needs are met with creativity and precision.Sustainability is also central to Bon Soir’s ethos. By sourcing ingredients from local farms, they reduce environmental impact while delivering fresh, vibrant dishes. This resonates with 68% of event attendees who prioritize eco-conscious catering, per a 2024 Eventbrite survey. Whether it’s a corporate picnic for 50 or a wedding for 500, Bon Soir’s full-service approach—from menu design to on-site staff—ensures seamless execution. Their recent corporate event at Brooklyn Bridge Park featured a vegan BBQ station that “stole the show,” according to a client review on The Knot.Beyond flavor, Bon Soir creates memorable experiences. Their BBQ setups include rustic decor, string lights, and curated playlists, blending laid-back vibes with NYC sophistication. This versatility makes them a top choice for Brooklyn’s dynamic event scene, from intimate backyard parties to large-scale galas.About Bon Soir CaterersBon Soir Caterers, founded in 1977, is a Brooklyn-based, full-service catering company renowned for its innovative menus and exceptional service. Specializing in weddings, corporate events, and outdoor gatherings, their Smokin’ Grill division offers inclusive BBQ catering that accommodates all dietary needs. Located at 1421 E 63rd St., Brooklyn, NY 11234, Bon Soir is a preferred caterer at NYC’s top venues, delivering memorable culinary experiences across the tri-state area.

