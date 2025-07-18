Tamara Moss, MD, FAAD of Moss Dermatology Awarded As NY Top Doc

Dr. Tamara Moss

FOREST HILLS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved dermatologist Tamara Moss, MD, FAAD of Moss Dermatology based on merit. Dr. Moss is an accomplished and respected dermatologist with a rich educational background and extensive clinical experience. She is a graduate of the esteemed University of Pennsylvania and earned her Medical Degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, NY, where she not only excelled academically but also graduated with honors. Her exceptional achievements during medical school earned her an election to the Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) Honor Society, a testament to her dedication and academic excellence.Dr. Moss continued her medical journey with an internship at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, an experience that laid a strong foundation for her career. She then pursued her passion for dermatology by completing her residency training at New York Medical College, further honing her expertise in the field. With her extensive training, Dr. Moss became board-certified in Dermatology and has since gained recognition as a Fellow of The American Academy of Dermatology. In addition, she is an active member of The American Society for Lasers in Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS), which underscores her commitment to staying at the forefront of advancements in dermatologic treatments.Currently, Dr. Moss serves as a staff member at North Shore Hospital in Manhasset, NY, where she contributes her expertise to the hospital's dermatology department. With over 15 years of experience in dermatology, Dr. Moss has treated patients in both New York and New Jersey, earning a reputation for her compassionate care and skillful treatments. Her main office is now located in Forest Hills, NY, where she continues to provide high-quality dermatological care.Dr. Moss treats a variety of skin, hair, and nail conditions, including rashes, eczema, psoriasis, warts, moles, hair loss, nail fungus, skin cancer, wrinkles, and sun damage. She offers comprehensive skin cancer screenings to all her patients, emphasizing the importance of early detection and prevention.In addition to general dermatology, Dr. Moss and her practice, Moss Dermatology, offer a variety of cosmetic treatments to help patients enhance their natural beauty. These services include laser treatments, Botox and filler injections, microdermabrasion, Hydrafacial, chemical peels, microneedling, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. Dr. Moss is dedicated to providing personalized care and using the latest techniques to help her patients achieve their desired outcomes.With a wealth of experience, a commitment to patient care, and a passion for advancing her field, Dr. Moss continues to be a trusted leader in dermatology.To learn more about reviewed and approved NY Top Doc, Dr. Tamra Moss, please visit her website: https://www.mossderm.com/ ----About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@NYTopDocs.com and/or visit www.NYTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

