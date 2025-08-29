GA Top Docs Has Reviewed & Approved Dr. Ike Nwaobi of Village Medical For 2025

Dr. Ike Nwaobi

Ike Nwaobi, M.D. has been reviewed and approved by GA Top Docs based on merit for 2025.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over a decade of experience in family medicine and a deep commitment to patient-centered care, Dr. Ike Nwaobi is making a meaningful impact in the healthcare landscape of Georgia. Since launching his medical career in 2011, Dr. Nwaobi has become a respected leader in Value-Based Care, Post-Acute Care, and Population Health—providing thoughtful, coordinated care for patients at every stage of their health journey.Dr. Nwaobi’s educational foundation began at the University of Benin, College of Medicine in Nigeria, where he earned both his undergraduate and medical degrees. He completed his residency training in Family Medicine at the Medical Residency Program in Columbus, GA, and went on to earn an MBA in Healthcare Management from Auburn University in Alabama—an accomplishment that underscores his dedication to the evolving landscape of modern healthcare.Board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Nwaobi is also an active member of the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the Society of Hospital Medicine. His commitment to clinical excellence and innovation is further reflected in his leadership role as Medical Director for Village Medical at Home and Stay Well Advanced Care – Georgia Market.Passionate, personable, and driven by purpose, Dr. Nwaobi’s approach blends medical expertise with genuine compassion, ensuring that patients receive the care they need with the dignity they deserve. Outside of the clinical setting, he enjoys traveling, is an avid soccer enthusiast, and values spending quality time with his family.To learn more about Dr. Nwaobi and his practice, please visit: https://gatopdocs.com/doctors/dr-ike-nwaobi/ ---About UsGA Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Georgia online in an easy to use format. GA Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.GA Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@GATopDocs.com and/or visit www.GATopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

