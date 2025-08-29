7 Physicians at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics Awarded As NJ Top Docs

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved seven physicians at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics based on merit for 2025.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Garden State Pain and Orthopedics, the team of Drs. Deepan Patel, Dev Sinha, Dipan Patel, Jahnna Levy, Neil Sinha, Saurabh Dang and Andrew So have been recognized by NJ Top Docs for their outstanding expertise in 2025. Since 1994, Garden State Pain and Orthopedics has been a trusted name in comprehensive pain management and orthopedic care. Founded with a clear mission—to relieve pain and restore quality of life—the practice has grown into a leading multidisciplinary center, known for its compassionate, cutting-edge approach to treating both acute and chronic pain conditions.The team of highly trained specialists brings decades of collective experience to the table, offering a full spectrum of solutions that include interventional procedures, minimally invasive surgeries, medical therapies, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and behavioral health support. Their shared goal is not only to alleviate pain but to empower patients to live fuller, more active lives.At the heart of Garden State Pain and Orthopedics is a commitment to personalized care. Every patient is thoroughly evaluated and provided with a custom-tailored treatment plan designed to address their specific needs. From the initial consultation, the team takes time to truly listen—ensuring that each treatment path is as precise and effective as possible.The practice uses advanced diagnostic tools and imaging technologies to get to the root cause of pain, allowing for accurate diagnosis and targeted intervention. Whether patients are dealing with migraines, back and neck pain, joint issues, or nerve-related conditions, the team takes a holistic, patient-first approach to care.Known for their innovation, expertise, and dedication to long-term outcomes, the physicians at Garden State Pain and Orthopedics continue to set the standard in pain relief and orthopedic excellence. Patients routinely commend the practice for its thoughtful communication, advanced treatment options, and unwavering support throughout every step of their care journey.To learn more about Garden State Pain and Orthopedics, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/gardenstatepainorthopedics/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

