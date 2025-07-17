EU AI Code of Practice published

The voluntary code including a chapter on copyright will come into force on 2 August.

The General-Purpose AI Code of Practice designed to support compliance with the EU AI Act’s obligations by providers of AI models has been published.

The Code includes three chapters on transparency, copyright and safety and security. On transparency, the code asks how data was obtained and selected.

A description of the methods used to obtain and select training, testing, and validation data, including methods and resources used to annotate data, and models and methods used to generate synthetic data where applicable. For data previously obtained from third parties, a description of how the provider obtained the rights to the data if not already disclosed in the public summary of training data published in accordance with Article 53(1), point (d).

In the copyright chapter, signatories commit to:

Exclude from their web-crawling websites that make available to the public content and which are, at the time of web-crawling, recognised as persistently and repeatedly infringing copyright.” Other commitments within the chapter include mitigating the risk of copyright-infringing outputs and identify and complying with rights reservations when crawling the web.

Signatories to the Code will be on a voluntary basis and agree to draw up and implement a policy to comply with EU copyright law for all general purpose AI models, making this publicly available. There is, however, no mandatory requirement to do so.

FAQs outlining detail on the code confirm it does not impose obligations but instead serves as “a voluntary tool that helps providers demonstrate compliance with the AI Act's binding provisions, without exceeding its scope or imposing additional burdens.”

The General-Purpose AI Code of Practice | Shaping Europe’s digital future

Return to listing