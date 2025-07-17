Donations After Disaster: Why Monetary Donations Are Best

In the aftermath of a disaster, Oregonians often ask, “How can I help?” While offers of donated goods like clothing, food, and household items are heartfelt, they can create serious logistical challenges for emergency responders and community organizations already stretched thin. Unless specifically requested, these types of donations can actually slow down relief efforts.

The best way to support disaster survivors is by donating cash to trusted relief organizations.

Cash donations:

-Allow relief organizations to purchase exactly what is needed, when it is needed

- Help local businesses recover by sourcing supplies locally

- Require no transportation, storage, or sorting

- Can be deployed immediately to where they’re most needed

Before giving, always confirm that your donation is going to a verified, local fund or nonprofit that is active in the response and recovery effort.

Supporting Rowena Fire Recovery

We continue to receive generous offers of support for those impacted by the Rowena Fire in Wasco County. While we deeply appreciate this compassion, we kindly ask that the public donate cash instead of goods to help the community recover effectively and efficiently.

Here’s how you can help:

Make a donation to the official Rowena Fire Relief & Recovery Fund, managed by United Way of the Columbia Gorge:

https://uwcg.ejoinme.org/RowenaFireReliefRecoveryFund

100% of donations will stay local and directly support individuals and families impacted by the fire.

For Wasco County-specific updates and long-term recovery efforts, visit:

https://www.co.wasco.or.us/departments/emergency_management/rowena_fire_long_term_recovery_group/index.php

Join a Community Fundraiser This Sunday

Come out and cheer on our first responders as they take the field for a great cause!

Charity Baseball Game: Mid-Columbia Fire District vs. The Hustlers

Sunday, July 20 5:30 PM

Quinton Street Ballfield

This fun, family-friendly event will raise funds for Rowena Fire survivors. All donations collected at the game will be directed to the official United Way fund.

We appreciate your support and generosity. In times of crisis, compassion paired with coordination helps our communities recover stronger and faster.

