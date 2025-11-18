Texas Earth Achieves Major Success in Agrellus Proving Ground Trials with Bio Nectar Dry

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agrellus has completed an independent third-party trial analysis of Bio Nectar Dry, manufactured by Texas Earth, reporting strong performance results from recent Proving Ground trials conducted on watermelons in North Carolina. The findings underscore Texas Earth’s commitment to advancing farmer profitability by maximizing crop performance, reducing input costs, and promoting long-term soil balance and sustainability. This milestone marks a significant step toward delivering products that provide tangible economic and agronomic benefits to agricultural producers.

The Agrellus Proving Ground program establishes a rigorous benchmark for third-party field validation of agricultural products and innovations. Products and solutions that earn Proving Ground certification have demonstrated verified agronomic and/or economic impact for real-world farmers at scale—while meeting or exceeding the manufacturer’s stated claims.

Key Highlights from the Proving Ground Results:

Product Tested: Bio Nectar Dry

Testing Location: North Carolina

Duration of Trials: May 2025 - August 2025

Primary Objective: Assess Texas Earth’s product claims for Bio Nectar Dry: Stronger/More Uniform Germination & Emergence; Increased Root Mass; Better Nutrient Uptake; Increased Plant Resilience

Proven Results from Trial:

46.8% Increase in Marketable Fruit - Significant increase in marketable fruit, disease resistance, thicker rinds, increased uniformity, and melon weight.

Proven Increased Nutrient Uptake - The treated plot demonstrated significant improvements in plant health and fruit yield, attributed to enhanced nutrient uptake.

Enhanced Uniformity in Germination & Emergence - Improved nutrient cycling, soil structure, microbial turnover, and energy output.



Quotes from the Field:

“It was crazy the amount of buses in the treated zone taking out the melons. I have not seen that much of a yield difference on one field like this before.” (referring to the amount of wagons hauling the melons out of the field) - Farmer, North Carolina

Kayla McMackin, SVP - North America for Agrellus, noted that, “Bio Nectar Dry performed exceptionally well under extreme growing conditions, setting a new benchmark for how products like Bio Nectar Dry can provide lasting impacts to farmer profitability.”

Sarah Burnett, owner of Texas Earth, had this to say about the trials, “The Agrellus trials proved what we have always known about Bio Nectar Dry….it works on all crops and soil types, and it works well. We are pleased with the outstanding trial results and hope to expand our footprint through the Agrellus marketplace”.

Texas Earth’s Bio Nectar Dry has met the standards to receive full Proving Ground Certification by exceeding manufacturer claims and providing significant agronomic and economic impact on real farms, at scale.

Bio Nectar Dry can be requested and purchased directly on the Agrellus Marketplace at https://www.agrellus.farm/#/request?productId=11812.

About Agrellus Proving Ground:

Proving Ground farm-scale trials have reimagined and improved how manufacturers gain value from independent on-farm trials. Proving Ground analyzes and certifies an agricultural product's claim to have an agronomic or economic impact on the farm at farm scale - meaning no strips, no boxes, and products are tested on REAL farms in REAL farm scenarios.

The Agrellus farmer network offers numerous opportunities for manufacturers to access a range of trial scenarios across the US, including diverse practices, crops, geographies, and more. A Proving Ground Certification, combined with the Agrellus Marketplace, enables manufacturers to access a larger share of the market.

About Texas Earth, Inc.:

Jim Burnett, founder of Texas Earth, Inc., had a visionary goal — to heal the soil through sustainable management and the promotion of microbial life. His passion was rooted in restoring soil health to enhance crop quality and yield, remediate disease, and ultimately improve consumer well-being.

Texas Earth has since expanded its product line to include Bio Nectar Dry, calcium amendments, humates, and other organically oriented formulations. Ongoing testing, research, and product innovation continue to drive the company’s success in advancing microbial-based soil fertility solutions. “Natural Balance with Natural Products” remains the company’s mission statement today.

In 2016, following Jim’s untimely passing, his daughter, Sarah Burnett, assumed leadership of Texas Earth. Carrying forward her father’s vision, Sarah leads the company in developing new and innovative products that harness the power of beneficial microbes to restore soil health. Under her direction, the Texas Earth team remains committed to enhancing soil stewardship and delivering practical, affordable solutions that empower growers to develop healthier, more sustainable agricultural systems.

