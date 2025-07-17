South Dakota Attorney General Jackley, SD News Media Association Release Updated Open Meeting Laws Guide

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 17, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – An updated Open Meetings Law Guide, which includes revisions made by the 2025 South Dakota Legislature, has been released by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and the South Dakota NewsMedia Association (SDNA).

The guide is designed to explain the state’s meeting laws and is intended to fulfill the Attorney General’s obligation to annually provide an explanation of the state’s open meeting laws.

“Open meeting laws create transparent government,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This brochure provides guidelines to the media, government agencies, and the public.”

This year’s State Legislature approved two major changes to the State’s Open Meeting Laws.

Senate Bill 74 created the obligation for public bodies to annually review the state open meetings laws by reviewing an explanation prepared by the Attorney General. House Bill 1059 changed the definition of an official meeting to make clear that electronic communications between a quorum of a public body constitute an official meeting. Both laws took effect July 1.

“We appreciate the support these bills received from legislators, the Attorney General, and Gov. Rhoden,” said SDNA Executive Director David Bordewyk. “Citizens have the right to know what is happening within their local governments.”

The guide can be found at the Attorney General’s website at: https://atg.sd.gov/docs/January%2017%202024%20OMC%20brochure.pdf and the South Dakota NewsMedia Association’s website at: https://www.sdna.com/about.

