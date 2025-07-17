'The Grinch Who Stole Pinkmas' Takes Over St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights 2025–2026

The Grinch races through St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights in a pink golf cart, chased by police in this mischievous Pinkmas twist Pink Culture’s signature 8-seat golf cart glides past a festively lit home in St. Augustine during the city’s famous Nights of Lights celebration. Guests wave and enjoy the magic of the Nights of Lights aboard the Pink Culture tour through downtown St. Augustine.

A sparkling pink holiday rebellion brings laughter, glitter, and mischief to Florida’s favorite light show

This isn’t just a Christmas or Grinch tour — it’s a sparkling theatrical experience,” “Pinkmas was already very unique in 2024… and this year, the Grinch is crashing the party.” — Audra Espinoza, Marketing Manager for BK Adventure

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold twist on the holidays is stealing the spotlight — and the sparkle. BK Adventure and Pink Culture present The Grinch Who Stole Pinkmas , a pink-hued, story-driven golf cart ride through the glowing streets of the St. Augustine Nights of Lights 2025–2026.This is not your average Grinch tour. It’s a Pink Culture experience— where holiday tradition gets flipped on its head, and green mayhem meets over-the-top pink sparkle in an immersive ride packed with comedy, glitter, and live storytelling.What to ExpectGuests board fully decked-out pink carts for a 45-minute ride with:• A cheeky Grinch who doesn’t get Pinkmas — and won’t stop until he does• Instagram-worthy sparkle and mischievous photo ops• Storytelling meets performance with a local theatrical guideSet against the backdrop of the world-famous St. Augustine Nights of Lights, recently named a Top 10 Holiday Light Display by Condé Nast Traveler, the tour is perfect for couples, families, and groups craving something unexpected.Booking Info🗓 Runs Nightly: Nov. 15, 2025 – Jan. 11, 2026📍 Departs from 29 Old Mission Ave., St. Augustine🎟 Advance booking required🎄 Promo Code: 12DAYSOFPINK for 25% off through July 25Why It’s Making HeadlinesAfter going viral with last year’s Barbiecore-inspired Pinkmas Tour, Pink Culture expands its holiday universe with a new theatrical twist. This time, a glitter-hating Grinch meets the most fabulous holiday in Florida.“Some tours show you the lights. Ours throws you into the story,” added Espinoza.About BK Adventure & Pink CultureBK Adventure is Florida’s top-rated eco-tour company, known for its bioluminescence kayaking. Its theatrical brand, Pink Culture, creates immersive tours like Pinkmas and Haunted in Pink, turning tradition into wildly unexpected fun.

NEW TOUR IN ST. AUGUSTINE: The Grinch Who Stole Pinkmas! #NightsOfLights2025

