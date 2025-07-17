ALSO Youth Receives $41,000 Community Foundation Grant to Strengthen LGBTQ+ Services

An ALSO Youth staff member and local youth host a colorful outreach table at SSAS Toracon, sharing Pride flags and promoting the upcoming Space Cowboy-themed prom. A handwritten message on display at ALSO Youth reads, "When I come to ALSO Youth, I don't see strangers... I see new friends," capturing the warmth and welcoming spirit of the center. The Community Foundation of Sarasota County supports programs that strengthen and uplift local nonprofits like ALSO Youth.

Funds will expand staff benefits, upgrade tech systems, and secure strong leadership so the Sarasota nonprofit can serve more LGBTQ+ youth.

This support comes at a pivotal time and will allow us to invest in the tools, systems, and leadership necessary to strengthen our foundation and better serve LGBTQ+ youth now and in the future.” — Annie Berkness

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALSO Youth is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $41,000 capacity-building grant from the McCauley-Brown Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County . This investment will be used to strengthen the organization’s internal infrastructure and ensure the continued delivery of high-impact programming that supports LGBTQ+ youth across Sarasota and Manatee Counties.Funding from the Community Foundation will allow ALSO Youth to take critical next steps in building organizational stability. This includes expanding employee healthcare benefits and investing in the Executive Director role to ensure consistent, visionary leadership during a time of growth and transition. Additional funds will be used to modernize ALSO Youth’s technology systems to better support data management, program delivery, and community outreach.“We are deeply honored to receive this grant,” said Annie Berkness, Executive Director of ALSO Youth. “This support comes at a pivotal time and will allow us to invest in the tools, systems, and leadership necessary to strengthen our foundation and better serve LGBTQ+ youth now and in the future.”Funding for this project was provided by the McCauley-Brown Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.About ALSO Youth:Founded in 1992, ALSO Youth is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting, empowering, and advocating for LGBTQ+ youth in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Through inclusive drop-in centers, peer support groups, educational programming, and advocacy, ALSO Youth fosters safe spaces where all young people can thrive.About the Community Foundation of Sarasota County:The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is a public charity founded in 1979 by the Southwest Florida Estate Planning Council as a resource for caring individuals and the causes they support, enabling them to make a charitable impact on the community. With assets of $544 million in more than 1,590 charitable funds, the Community Foundation awarded grants and scholarships totaling $56 million dollars last year in the areas of education, the arts, health and human services, civic engagement, animal welfare and the environment. Since its founding, the Community Foundation has been able to grant more than $500 million to area nonprofit organizations in our community thanks to the generosity of charitable individuals, families, and businesses. For more information, visit www.CFSarasota.org or call (941) 955-3000.

