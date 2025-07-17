Rise Tactical Carrier Earns NTOA Approval with High Marks for Performance and Reliability

Rated 4.69 overall, the carrier joins the NTOA’s Member Tested and Recommended list for elite tactical gear

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel Armor announced that its RISE Tactical Carrier , equipped with Ultra Premium Level IIIA Armor Packages and Truth SNAP 308 Ultra + 855 Rifle Plates, has officially received the “Member Tested and Recommended” designation from the National Tactical Officers Association. After rigorous field evaluation by active law enforcement professionals, the carrier earned an overall score of 4.69 out of 5, reflecting high reliability and real-world effectiveness.“I wore the vest during patrol shifts to assess comfort over long hours. I typically dislike wearing outer vests on patrol due to discomfort, but this carrier distributed the weight evenly, making it comfortable to wear for 12-hour shifts, even with four rifle plates.”— NTOA Field EvaluatorThis recognition places the RISE Tactical Carrier among the top-rated solutions for law enforcement officers, as listed in the NTOA’s online Member Tested and Recommended database. The gear is also slated for upcoming coverage in The Tactical Edge Journal and the NTOA’s monthly eNewsletter.Evaluators assessed the RISE system across several categories, including design, functionality, durability, and ease of use in mission-critical conditions. The high rating underscores Angel Amor’s commitment to delivering innovative, field-tested protective solutions for officers in dynamic environments.The NTOA endorsements confirm what many agencies already know: the RISE Tactical Carrier delivers where it counts–under pressure, in motion, and in harm’s way.For those searching for the best body armor for law enforcement or an NTOA-approved tactical carrier, the RISE system stands out for its performance and trustworthiness. Law enforcement agencies and tactical teams seeking gear backed by real-world validation now have a proven option with an NTOA seal of approval.See the RISE Carrier in Person at NTOAAngel Armor will showcase its NTOA-recommended gear, including the RISE Tactical Carrier, at the 2025 NTOA Law Enforcement Operations Conference & Trade Show, held August 24–29 in Washington, D.C. Visit Booth #610 to see the system firsthand and speak with the team behind its innovative design.About Angel Armor:Angel Armor exists to protect and preserve the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness for First Responders and their families. Established in 2013, Angel Armor is pioneering the way in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art on-body and vehicle armor solutions worthy of the heroes they serve. Angel Armor’s goal is to serve First Responders by offering market-leading, proactive solutions that protect Officers in every situation, all day. Through advanced technologies, Angel Armor strives to reduce the burden of the Officer and provide products allowing for efficient and effective responses, as well as Confidence They Can Stand Behind. For more information, visit angelarmor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.