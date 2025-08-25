SIFTR’s AI-Powered Intelligence Helps Real Estate Teams Source, Qualify & Secure Deals Faster

While real estate deals are falling through at record rates all across the country today, SIFTR has launched a new platform that makes this a thing of the past

AZ, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate professionals today face unprecedented deal failure rates. According to Redfin, nearly 1 in 7 U.S. home-purchase agreements are falling through, with a cancellation rate of 14.3%—the highest for this time of year since 2017.

As market volatility continues—driven by inflation, tariffs, and declining consumer confidence—these numbers are likely to grow. But beneath the surface, most of these failed transactions trace back to one consistent root cause:

Real estate professionals and lenders are working from disconnected, outdated systems that don’t surface the right deals—or the right partners—fast enough.

SIFTR’s new platform was designed to solve this from the start.

Unlike legacy tools that react once deals are already in motion, SIFTR empowers lenders, brokers, and investors to identify, pre-qualify, and match with high-fit properties, borrowers, and loan programs—before contracts are signed. By transforming fragmented data into real-time, verified insights, SIFTR shifts the deal flow upstream, reducing wasted time and missed opportunities.

Here’s the challenge: real estate and lending teams are overwhelmed with data, yet unable to act on it effectively. It’s scattered across multiple platforms, inconsistent in quality and reliability, and too slow to support fast-moving opportunities. This creates massive inefficiency in sourcing, targeting, and qualifying real deals.

SIFTR fixes that.

This AI-powered platform combines natural-language intelligence, token-leased data access, real-time freshness scoring, and validator-verified records—all in a single interface. The result: users can identify and act on verified deal flow in seconds, across all property, owner and loan types.

SIFTR is not another CRM or data list aggregator. It’s a decision engine—built from the ground up to replace guesswork with strategy, and disjointed workflows with a unified data intelligence layer.

Rather than start with buyer forms or cold outreach, SIFTR begins with the asset itself. Its AI engine analyzes property data, borrower context, and loan funding potential to deliver:

● High-conversion, real-time lead targeting

● Asset-first qualification signals

● Buyer and lender match scoring

● Verified pre-funding logic

● Workflow automation from sourcing to engagement

“We didn’t build another CRM or another data provider. We built an AI-powered acquisition engine that helps real estate teams find the right opportunities, match with the right buyers and lenders, and act before anyone else does. It’s about eliminating the noise and moving smarter from the very start.”

— Matthew Barton, CEO, SIFTR™

SIFTR has already onboarded a number of enterprise lending customers, including one of the biggest lenders in the United States, and testing shows an immediate improvement in data outcomes. Faster campaign launches, improved marketing ROI across their customer base, and loans secured more quickly, on more deals.

Our system currently processes over 164 million records with ~2000 attributes per record, and we have signed several Master Services Agreements to onboard 60 enterprise customers, worth $14M, and $1.2M+ in signed pipeline contracts. With a projected ARR of $2M in the first year, SIFTR is on a mission to build the new guardrails. Plus, we’re now set to activate a network of 370,000+ agents and investors to help find deals, and another 40,000+ mortgage brokers who are all ready to lend on deals.

SIFTR is also powered by a strategic data partnership with Zoniqx, a leader in the tokenization and blockchain space.

Zoniqx has already tokenized more than $4 billion in real-world assets and built institutional-grade frameworks for banks, asset managers, and reinsurers. With Zoniqx infrastructure powering the backend, SIFTR can:

● Tokenize every data point and campaign

● Enable secondary liquidity of insights

● Build programmable deal logic

● Ensure global compliance from day one

“The future of real estate isn’t just faster—it’s programmable, auditable, and borderless. SIFTR moves deals through the pipeline faster, and Zoniqx enables SIFTR to scale with trust, liquidity, and compliance. This is how real-world asset tokenization should work.”

— Sanjeev Birari, CBO, Zoniqx

The entire system is driven by the SFT utility coin, which can be purchased on the open market through most exchanges, but this utility’s real value comes from its utility, rather than passive holding.

When utility coins are actively used, i.e: leased for data access, staked by validators, or spent for premium features—they are burned or locked, driving ongoing demand and velocity. The more SFT is used for data, validation, and governance, the stronger the network effect, the greater the demand, and as a result, the more value that accrues to both users and holders.

And users can even earn tokens by updating or validating data, and performing other tasks within the system.

SIFTR is a game changing platform that gives real estate professionals and mortgage brokers the real-time data they need, with a simple interface that makes it easy to compile, analyze, and use. It also provides actionable insights, powered by enterprise-grade AI to make decisions that lead to their desired outcomes, and a powerful lending engine that encompasses the entire lifecycle of a real estate transaction.

The reality is that we live in a data driven and AI-powered world today. The real estate professionals who adapt to this and leverage it to fund deals faster, as SIFTR empowers them to do, will thrive, while those who don’t will struggle, leading to a completely new power paradigm in the industry.

