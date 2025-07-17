The James Hotel & Residences Adds Exclusive Padel Club To Luxury Offering In Downtown Miami

The James Hotel & Residences, a luxury development located in Downtown Miami, is expanding its lifestyle offering with the addition of a high-end padel club

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The James Hotel & Residences, a luxury development located in Downtown Miami, is expanding its lifestyle offering with the addition of a high-end padel club—an exclusive amenity designed to bring wellness, sport, and social connection to residents and guests.

Padel, one of the fastest-growing sports globally, continues to rise in popularity across Miami. While it is not the first of its kind in the city, the padel club at The James will offer a distinct and elevated experience within a luxury residential and hotel environment.

“The James by Sonesta project is going to be a landmark in Miami. It's going to be a cutting-edge luxury experience like no other. We are going to combine the efficiency and power of AI with old-school top-notch guest service and world-class amenities that will knock the socks off our customers and our competitors. The indoor Padel facility is just but one example of that,” said Daniel Berman, President of AD1 Global Development.

The new facility will feature:

Professional-grade padel courts

A wellness chamber

Social athlete lounge

Hydration bar

Pro-shop with premium gear

Healthy food and beverage options

The James Hotel & Residences is developed by Mint Developers, a partnership between Big Group Developers and AD1 Global Development. The James name is powered by Sonesta Hotels, a globally recognized hospitality brand.

A pop-up version of the padel experience is expected to launch by the end of this year, providing a first look at the lifestyle and amenities coming to The James.

For more information about The James Hotel & Residences, visit www.thejamesresidencesmiami.com

About AD1 Global Development

AD1 Global Development is an award-winning Florida-based real estate and hospitality company focused on hotel development, acquisitions, and management. The company specializes in hotel projects within the U.S. market and emphasizes operational excellence and growth in the hospitality sector.

About Mint Developers

Mint Developers is a development partnership between Big Group Developers and AD1 Global Development formed to deliver high-quality hotel and mixed-use projects. The joint venture leverages combined expertise in real estate development, construction, and hospitality operations.

Media Contact:

Jon McMillian

Jon.mcmillian@ad1hospitality.com

