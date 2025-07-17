RGV Sector agents apprehend two convicted sex offenders

EDINBURG, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested two illegal aliens who are convicted sex offenders near the U.S.-Mexico border this week, preventing dangerous individuals from entering our American communities.

Mateo Pablo-Martin, 39, of Guatemala, was taken into custody by McAllen Station agents on July 14. Records indicate Pablo-Martin was convicted by the Riverside Sheriff's Office in February of 2018 for molesting a child under 18 years old. He was sentenced to 170 days in jail and 30 months' probation.

In a separate incident, Fort Brown Station agents arrested David Antonio Varcenas-Aguilar, 45, of Mexico, near Brownsville, Texas on July 12. Varcenas-Aguilar was previously arrested in June of 2009 and charged with sexual assault of a child. He was convicted and sentenced to 12 years confinement.

"These arrests demonstrate our Border Partrol agents' unwavering commitment to protecting our communities from dangerous individuals." said Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Both individuals are being processed and prosecuted accordingly.

~CBP~