JUNK.COM ROLLS INTO FRISCO FOR TOUCH-A-TRUCK

Families line up to explore the Junk.com truck and pick up mini stress-ball trucks during the Touch-A-Truck event at Northeast Community Park in Frisco, TX, where kids got an up-close look at big rigs and the people who operate them.

Families, Fun, and Full-Sized Clean-Up Power Take Center Stage at Northeast Community Park

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big wheels, bigger smiles, and the boldest clean-up crew in town recently rolled into Northeast Community Park as Junk.com joined the lineup at Frisco’s annual Touch-A-Truck event.

The fan-favorite community event brought out thousands of families eager to explore, honk, and climb aboard an impressive fleet of trucks—and Junk.com didn’t disappoint. With its bright branding and on-demand clean-up swagger, the Junk.com truck drew a crowd of curious kids and grateful parents alike.

“We like to say we haul with heart, and today was all about showing the community what we’re made of—inside and out,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com.

In addition to the truck, Junk.com handed out hundreds of mini stress-relief trucks, which proved to be the surprise hit of the day. Designed to match the full-size version, the squishy souvenirs were a favorite among little hands and social media feeds.

The event wasn’t just about fun—it was also about community connection. Junk.com, which specializes in junk removal and hauling services with a focus on customer service and eco-friendly disposal, used the day as an opportunity to educate residents on how to simplify their clean-outs and support cleaner neighborhoods.

“This was our first Touch-A-Truck event in Frisco, but not our last,” added Turturici. “We’re all about making messes disappear—and moments like these stick with us.”

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a modern junk removal service built for busy people and businesses. With easy online booking, upfront pricing, and a commitment to eco-friendly disposal, Junk.com takes the stress out of clean-up. Whether you're clearing out a garage, prepping for a move, or just ready to say goodbye to the clutter—Junk.com hauls it all. For more information, or to schedule a pickup, visit www.junk.com.

