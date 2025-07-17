UNITAR Welcomes over 500 Youth from Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon to the 2025 Entrepreneurship and Agribusiness Training Programme

During the online launch seminar on 12 July 2025, Chisa Mikami, Head of UNITAR Hiroshima Office, delivered welcome remarks to the participants.

By applying to this programme, you have made a bold step towards improving your future and the prosperity of your country. We hope that the skills you will acquire from this programme will enhance your capacity to start or grow a business you already have" .

The first phase of the programme runs online from July to August 2025. This phase focuses on helping participants develop practical skills and competencies to establish their businesses through interactive online modules, expert-led webinars, and peer-to-peer exchanges.

The programme is implemented by the Resilient Ideas and Sustainable Entrepreneurship Lab team (RISE LAB), whose main programmatic focus is sustainable entrepreneurship, social entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership, financial literacy, and digital literacy. This initiative reflects UNITAR's commitment to fostering locally driven solutions in fragile and transition-affected contexts.