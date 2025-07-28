TheGenieLab Unveils 'Registration Form Builder' App to Help Shopify Merchants Capture Leads, Segment between B2C and B2B

TGL Registration Form Builder

Flexible, Customizable Form Solution Empowers Online Stores to Do More With Data and manage access between B2C and B2B

Whether it’s onboarding wholesale customers or collecting verified B2B leads, the Registration Form Builder gives merchants the power to shape their buyer journey and automate smarter.” — Christian Behier

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheGenieLab, a leading Shopify Plus Partner and eCommerce solutions provider, today announced the release of its latest innovation: the Registration Form Builder App — a powerful new tool that allows Shopify merchants to create and manage custom registration forms directly within their storefront.Now available on the Shopify App Store, the Registration Form Builder App is designed to give merchants greater control over how they onboard customers, collect data, and trigger automation flows — with zero code required.“With this app, we’re enabling Shopify merchants to go beyond the default,” said Fredy Dellis, CEO of TheGenieLab. “Whether you’re a B2B wholesaler, gated brand, or subscription-based business, this tool gives you the power to control who registers, what data you collect, and how you use it — all from a beautifully designed form interface.”Designed for flexibility and performance, the Registration Form Builder lets store owners tailor forms to their specific business use case — whether it’s collecting wholesale applications, segmenting users by industry, verifying age, or capturing marketing consent for email flows.Key Features:Drag-and-Drop Form Builder: Create custom registration forms in minutesField-Level Customization: Add text boxes, dropdowns, checkboxes, file uploads, and moreConditional Logic: Show or hide fields based on previous responsesTagging & Segmentation: Automatically tag customers based on form inputEmail Notifications: Alert staff or customers when forms are submittedMulti-language Support for global storefrontsUnlike other form tools that rely on third-party integrations or require manual HTML edits, TheGenieLab’s app is purpose-built for Shopify and works natively within the platform. Merchants can embed forms on any page or replace the default customer registration process entirely."This app isn’t just about capturing names and emails — it’s about turning forms into strategic touchpoints,” said Christian Behier, Operations Manager at TheGenieLab. “Whether it’s onboarding wholesale customers or collecting verified B2B leads, the Registration Form Builder gives merchants the power to shape their buyer journey and automate smarter — right from the very first click.”Perfect for brands with B2B or hybrid models, the app empowers merchants to implement account approvals, gather compliance documentation, or qualify leads before granting access to special pricing, content, or features.Early adopters have praised the app for its ease of use, fast deployment, and measurable impact on customer segmentation and marketing personalization. It's especially useful for:Wholesalers and distributors requiring business verificationSubscription brands capturing user preferencesLuxury and gated brands controlling access to storefrontsInternational sellers needing localized form experiencesTheGenieLab continues to build tools that extend Shopify’s native capabilities and support advanced eCommerce strategies for ambitious merchants. With its intuitive interface and robust backend features, the Registration Form Builder App brings enterprise-level functionality to stores of any size.The app is free to install, with flexible pricing tiers based on form volume and feature needs.To explore the app, visit the official Shopify listing:Media Contact:Fredy DellisCEO, TheGenieLabpress@thegenielab.com+1 (786) 789-1380About TheGenieLabTheGenieLab is an award-winning eCommerce agency and certified Shopify Plus Partner specializing in custom development, app creation, Shopify migrations, and SEO. With offices in Miami and Cardiff, TheGenieLab empowers growth-driven merchants around the globe to elevate their digital storefronts with precision, performance, and innovation.

