TheGenieLab Launches 'Retailers Map App' to Bridge the Online-to-Offline Shopping Experience

Retailer Map App

New Shopify App Helps Brands Drive In-Store Foot Traffic by Showcasing Retail Partners with Ease

The Retailers Map App bridges that gap — it’s about building confidence with shoppers and empowering them to buy where and how they want. For retail-distributed brands, this is a game-changer.” — Christian Behier

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheGenieLab, an internationally recognized Shopify Plus Partner and eCommerce innovation firm, is proud to announce the launch of the Retailers Map App , a powerful new Shopify tool that enables brands to showcase their physical retail partners with fully customizable, interactive maps — directly on their store's website.Now available via the Shopify App Store, the Retailers Map App empowers Shopify merchants to turn their digital storefronts into a gateway to their real-world retail presence, boosting trust, discoverability, and customer convenience.“At TheGenieLab, we’re always focused on helping merchants grow smarter,” said Fredy Dellis, CEO of TheGenieLab. “With the Retailers Map App, brands that distribute through retail channels can now strengthen those partnerships and make it easy for customers to find local stockists — no more clunky spreadsheets or outdated store listings.”The app is designed for manufacturers, distributors, and multi-channel brands that sell their products through physical retailers, showrooms, or dealers. With just a few clicks, merchants can upload their retail partner list and display it as an attractive, searchable, and filterable map on any Shopify page.Key Features:Interactive Google Map Integration for a sleek, responsive customer experienceEasy Retailer Upload via CSV or manual entryCustomizable Filters (by product line, country, state, or region)Mobile-Optimized design to support in-store discoveryMultilingual and Multi-currency Friendly for international brandsThe Retailers Map App is more than a simple store locator — it’s a customer engagement tool that helps drive in-store visits, support local partners, and improve transparency for brands with widespread distribution.“Too many brands neglect the connection between their online presence and their physical distribution network,” said Christian Behier, Operations Manager at TheGenieLab. “The Retailers Map App bridges that gap — it’s about building confidence with shoppers and empowering them to buy where and how they want. For retail-distributed brands, this is a game-changer.”Designed with TheGenieLab’s hallmark focus on performance and simplicity, the app integrates seamlessly with any Shopify theme and allows for visual customization to match brand aesthetics. Filters and map markers can be tailored to match specific business needs — from luxury boutiques to international stockists.The app is ideal for brands in fashion, beauty, electronics, outdoor goods, food & beverage, or any sector where B2B2C relationships matter. Early adopters have already reported increased store visits and improved conversion rates for “find near me” queries, particularly when paired with local advertising or in-store promotions.Installation is quick and intuitive, with no developer required. A free tier is available for small businesses and early-stage brands, while affordable premium tiers support unlimited locations and advanced customization features.TheGenieLab continues to invest in tools that help Shopify merchants scale efficiently and connect more meaningfully with their customers — both online and offline.For more information, visit the app listing at:Media Contact:Fredy DellisCEO, TheGenieLabpress@thegenielab.com+1 (786) 789-1380About TheGenieLabTheGenieLab is a global eCommerce agency specializing in Shopify Plus development, store migration, SEO, custom app development, and AI-powered tools. With offices in Miami and Cardiff, TheGenieLab helps growth-minded brands transform their commerce strategy with performance, innovation, and scalability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.