TheGenieLab Launches Groundbreaking AI Rewrite App for Shopify Merchants

TGL AI Rewriter

New App Empowers eCommerce Brands to Instantly Optimize Blog Posts with AI-Powered Rewriting and SEO Keyword Enhancement

With the AI Rewrite App, merchants can breathe new life into those posts, align them with today’s keyword strategies, and amplify organic reach — all without hiring a content team.” — Christian Behier

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheGenieLab, a certified Shopify Plus Partner and leader in eCommerce development, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the AI Rewrite App – a next-generation Shopify tool designed to help online merchants instantly rewrite and optimize blog content for maximum SEO impact.Available now via the Shopify App Store and its dedicated product page, the AI Rewrite App leverages generative AI to transform existing blog content into high-performing, keyword-rich assets that improve search engine rankings, increase traffic, and engage audiences more effectively.“Original content is critical for both organic visibility and brand authority — but regularly producing optimized blogs is time-consuming and costly,” said Fredy Dellis, CEO of TheGenieLab. “With the AI Rewrite App, merchants can now refresh their blog library in seconds, drive more traffic, and keep content aligned with evolving SEO strategies.”The app allows Shopify merchants to select any existing blog post and instantly generate improved versions optimized for clarity, structure, and keyword relevance. With smart tone controls and SEO keyword prompts, users can tailor their rewrites to match their brand voice while increasing visibility on Google and Bing.Key Features:AI-Powered Rewriting of existing blog articles to improve readability, engagement, and SEOKeyword Optimization for targeted search rankings and content performanceTone and Style Controls to match each brand’s unique voiceBulk Editing Tools for merchants managing large blog catalogsMultilingual Support for international audience reachUnlike generic AI tools, TheGenieLab’s app is built specifically for eCommerce blogging — engineered to enhance SEO while preserving meaning and flow. Beta users have reported up to a 35% increase in organic blog traffic and stronger performance on long-tail keywords after deploying rewritten content.“Many Shopify stores have valuable blog archives that are underperforming in search because they lack updated structure or SEO focus,” said Christian Behier, Operations Manager at TheGenieLab. “With the AI Rewrite App, merchants can breathe new life into those posts, align them with today’s keyword strategies, and amplify organic reach — all without hiring a content team. This is the future of content marketing.”Built with secure Shopify integration and scalable for any merchant size, the AI Rewrite App meets Shopify’s latest performance and data privacy standards. It is free to install, with a usage-based pricing model that accommodates small startups to enterprise-scale content teams.This release represents a strategic milestone for TheGenieLab as it expands its AI product suite, aiming to democratize access to advanced content tools for Shopify businesses of all sizes.For more information, visit the app listing at: https://apps.shopify.com/tgl-ai-rewriter Or view the detailed feature set at: https://www.thegenielab.com/pages/ai-rewrite-app Media Contact:Fredy DellisCEO, TheGenieLabpress@thegenielab.com+1 (786) 789-1380About TheGenieLabTheGenieLab is a global eCommerce development agency specializing in Shopify Plus, website migration, SEO, custom apps, and AI-powered performance optimization. With offices in Miami and Cardiff, TheGenieLab partners with growth-focused brands to deliver scalable, high-impact digital commerce solutions.

