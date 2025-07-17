Industrial Fabric Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 3.74% to reach US$163.708 billion by 2030

The industrial fabric market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% from US$136.225 billion in 2025 to US$163.708 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the industrial fabric market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$163.708 billion by 2030.The industrial fabric market has been a key player in the global economy, providing essential materials for a wide range of industries such as automotive, construction, and agriculture . Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic and other economic factors, the market has shown resilience and continues to grow at a steady pace.This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for durable and high-performance materials in various industries, as well as the development of new technologies and innovations in the market.One of the key drivers of this growth is the rising demand for industrial fabrics in the automotive sector. With the increasing production of vehicles and the shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles, the demand for lightweight and durable fabrics for interior and exterior applications has significantly increased. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, further boosting the growth of the industrial fabric market.Moreover, the construction industry has also been a major contributor to the growth of the market. The use of industrial fabrics in construction applications such as roofing , flooring, and insulation has increased due to their cost-effectiveness, durability, and sustainability. With the growing focus on green and sustainable construction practices, the demand for industrial fabrics is expected to witness a significant rise.Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and other economic factors, the industrial fabric market has shown remarkable growth and is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years. With the increasing demand from various industries and the development of new technologies, the market is poised for further expansion and innovation. Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/industrial-fabric-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the industrial fabric market that have been covered are Toray Industries, Inc., Forbo International SA, Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc., DuPont, Fitesa S.A., Freudenberg Group, among others.The market analytics report segments the industrial fabric market as follows:By fabric type:• Polyamide• Polyester• Aramid• Composite• Fiberglass• Nylon• Carbon Fiber• OthersBy application• Automotive• Construction• Aerospace• Transportation• Protective Apparel• Industrial Filtration• Sports and Leisure Equipment• OthersBy end-user• Automotive & Transportation• Construction & Infrastructure• Aerospace & Defense• Electronics & Electricals• Chemical Processing• Healthcare & MedicalBy regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• Toray Industries, Inc.• Forbo International SA• Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc.• DuPont• Fitesa S.A.• Freudenberg Group• ContiTech AG (Continental AG)• Berry Global, Inc. 