AONL announces 2026 board president-elect, directors

The American Organization for Nursing Leadership Aug, 15 announced that Stuart Downs, DNP, R.N., was elected as the 2026 president-elect of the AONL Board of Directors. Downs, the system chief nurse executive at Northeast Georgia Health System in Gainesville, Ga., will assume the presidency Jan. 1, 2028. AONL also announced the election of three new board members who will serve three-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2026: Kim Landers, R.N., vice president of patient care services and chief nurse executive at Morris Hospital in Morris, Ill.; Brennan Lewis, DNP, vice president of nursing excellence at Children’s Health in Dallas; and Dale Beatty, DNP, R.N., chief nurse executive and senior vice president at Stanford Health Care in California.

