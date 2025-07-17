Small Business Development invites media to apply for media accreditation for G20 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Ministerial meeting

The Department of Small Business Development invites members of the media who wish to cover the first-ever Global Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) Ministerial Meeting, organized by the International Trade Centre, the UN Small Business Agency, in partnership with the South African government for this inaugural edition. The meeting is scheduled to take place on 22-24 July in Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre, Johannesburg.

The SME Ministerial Meeting is expected to gather small business ministers from nearly 60 countries to raise the political importance of the sector in the international arena, in a key year for global trade because of renewed geopolitical tensions and major policy shifts, including the impact of the US tariffs on developing countries. Ministerial outcomes will feed into the G20 Leaders’ Summit later this year, also to be hosted by South Africa as a first step to making the small business agenda a truly global one.

On Monday, 21 July 2025, a Press Conference will be held at the Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre, featuring Ms. Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, Minister of Small Business Development (DSBD) of South Africa, and Ms. Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC). The event will mark the official launch of the Global SME Ministerial Meeting and will provide an overview of the programme, including key activities and areas of engagement.

Members of the media who wish to cover the G20 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) Ministerial Meeting are requested to complete the attached accreditation form in full and send it to Ms. Keneilwe Mashaba at keneilwe@gcis.gov.za by no later than Friday, 18 July 2025 at 15:00

Media Enquiries:

Mr. Siphe Macanda

Head of Communications

Department of Small Business Development

Email: Media@dsbd.gov.za

Ms. Susanna Pak

Senior Strategic Communications Officer

Office of the Executive Director

International Trade Centre

Email: pak@intracen.org

#GovZAUpdates

