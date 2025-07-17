Cognigy announces UK expansion, plans to create over 140 high-skilled jobs as part of historic UK-Germany tech pact

Philipp Heltewig, CEO at Cognigy

Cognigy announces plans to invest £50 million to expand its UK operations, increasing its workforce to over 140 high-skilled technology roles by 2027.

Cognigy’s commitment to growing in the UK reflects our belief in the talent, innovation, and market potential the country offers in AI and enterprise automation.” — Philipp Heltewig, CEO at Cognigy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- German conversational AI pioneer Cognigy today announces it plans to invest £50 million to expand its UK operations, increasing its workforce to create over 140 high-skilled technology roles by 2027. The investment is part of the newly signed UK-Germany Bilateral Cooperation Agreement , the most significant treaty between the two countries in over 80 years, which focuses on strengthening cross-border collaboration in science, technology, and innovation.Backed by $100 million in Series C funding led by UK venture capital firms Eurazeo and DN Capital (amongst others), Cognigy’s UK expansion underscores its commitment to supporting the UK’s ambition to become a global AI superpower. It is estimated that the planned investment will deliver an estimated £25 to £30 million boost to the economy through indirect job creation and supplier engagement.UK Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “This investment from Cognigy is a clear vote of confidence in the UK and our ambition to be a global powerhouse on AI-led innovation and growth. Their plans will bring more jobs to the UK and more opportunities for our young people to upskill on cutting-edge AI tools."This is further evidence of the long-standing partnership on science and technology between our two countries, helping to underpin the historic bilateral treaty signed between the UK and our German allies today.”“Cognigy’s commitment to growing in the UK reflects our belief in the talent, innovation, and market potential the country offers in AI and enterprise automation,” said Philipp Heltewig, CEO at Cognigy. “We’re proud to support this new phase of UK-German cooperation with a long-term investment that will deliver economic value and advance ethical, accessible AI.”While Cognigy is new to the UK market, many of the companies using its Agentic AI technology are well-known brands that have a strong presence in the UK, including Adidas, Lidl, Nestle and Toyota. These and other examples demonstrate the platform’s proven effectiveness in supporting large-scale, customer-facing operations that will assist the UK’s ambition to lead in responsible, high-impact AI deployment.Growing the UK’s AI skills basePart of the investment will include helping to reinforce the UK’s position as the world’s second-largest contact centre market by creating a future-ready workforce equipped for the age of AI. In 2026, the company will launch a UK working student and graduate programme, modelled on its successful initiative in Germany, to provide young people with hands-on experience in AI technologies.Alongside this, Cognigy is developing its “Agent of the Future” initiative in collaboration with leading industry bodies such as CCW Europe. This programme aims to empower contact centre professionals by equipping them with the skills to use cutting-edge AI tools that they can use to elevate their roles and deliver exceptional customer service.Cognigy is also on track to become the first provider to meet the forthcoming ISO 420001 standards, an international framework for governing the ethical and transparent use of artificial intelligence. In addition, it has aligned its platform with the European Accessibility Act (EAA), which sets a basic usability requirement for digital products and services to ensure they can be used by people with disabilities, further reinforcing its commitment to inclusive technology.These initiatives directly support the UK AI Opportunities Action Plan, which calls for the development of responsible, accessible, and human-centred AI solutions to drive long-term economic and social impact.“Cognigy’s goal is to enable the AI Agent of the Future to be accessible, resilient, and inclusive,” said Heltewig. “This investment reflects our confidence in the strength and potential of UK-German collaboration, not only for driving economic growth, but also advancing practical, secure AI that transforms how businesses engage with their customers.”This announcement follows the British Prime Minister’s 2024 visit to Germany and reinforces the UK’s role as a preferred destination for forward-thinking, high-growth technology investment.About CognigyCognigy is transforming the customer service industry with the most advanced AI Agent platform for enterprise contact centers. Its award-winning solution, Cognigy.AI, empowers enterprises to deliver instant, hyper-personalized, multilingual service on any channel. By integrating Generative and Conversational AI to create Agentic AI, Cognigy delivers AI Agents that redefine customer experiences, drive satisfaction, and support contact center employees in real-time. Over 1,000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their contact center. Cognigy's impressive worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Nestlé, DHL, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota.For more information and to book a demo visit: www.cognigy.com . Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy

