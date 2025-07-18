Digital Transformation Europe Returns to Amsterdam – The Premier Enterprise Tech Event of the Year

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Transformation Expo Europe, part of TechEx Europe , one of Europe’s largest enterprise technology events, is back in Amsterdam this September. Taking place at the RAI Amsterdam on 24–25 September 2025, the event will host 8,000+ senior tech professionals for two action-packed days of strategic insight, groundbreaking innovation, and powerful networking.This year’s agenda will cover the latest in AI, Transformation Infrastructure, Hybrid Cloud, Future of Work, Employee Experience, Customer Experience, Sustainability, Business Transformation, Robotic Process Automation, and more.Hear From Global Tech LeadersWith 200+ speakers confirmed, attendees will gain firsthand insights from top-tier leaders shaping the tech landscape, including:Amanj Hamid – Global Product & Transformation Leader, Schneider ElectricSiny Raghunathan – Global HR Transformation Leader, INGAnneke Sneevliet – Marketing and Transformation Director, MedtronicRadha Soni – Director Portfolio and Strategic Planning, Digital Product, AdidasMarcel Broumels – Director Digital Transformation, HeijmansRui Costa – Data & Machine Learning Team Leader, IKEAGabriela Cadenas – SVP Global Digital Commerce, HeinekenJennifer Leduc – Global Head of Workforce Transformation, SiemensFull speaker lineup: https://digitaltransformation-week.com/europe/speakers/ Explore Five Co-Located ConferencesDesigned for IT decision-makers across key industries, including manufacturing, finance, retail, and the public sector, TechEx Europe 2025 features five co-located expos:AI & Big Data Expo – Innovations in AI, machine learning, and ethical data strategyCyber Security Expo – Expert-led sessions addressing today’s most pressing cyber threatsIoT Tech Expo – Real-world case studies in edge computing and connected devicesDigital Transformation Expo – Insights on scaling innovation and business agilityData Centre Expo – Infrastructure solutions for digital growth and resilienceExperience the Latest Tech on the Exhibition FloorExplore solutions from over 200 leading technology exhibitors, including: Cloudflare, Red Hat, Snowflake, BMC, OutSystems, Globalstar, SS&C Blue Prism, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, with more names to be announced.Attendees can take part in live demos, interactive workshops, and tech showcases tailored to enterprise needs.Exhibitor and sponsor list: https://www.digitaltransformation-week.com/europe/exhibitors/ Unparalleled Networking OpportunitiesSchedule 1:1 meetings via the TechEx Europe event appRelax and connect at the VIP Networking Drinks ReceptionMeet industry peers in the dedicated Networking LoungeMedia & Registration InformationMedia outlets, tech publications, and journalists are invited to attend and cover Digital Transformation Expo Europe 2025. Press passes are available upon request and include access to all five conference tracks, speaker sessions, and the exhibition floor.Request media accreditation and access to the conference by emailing: info@digitaltransformation-week.com

