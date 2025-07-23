Tether and INHOPE Expand Partnership to Combat Online Child Exploitation

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INHOPE is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Tether , the largest company in the digital assets industry, strengthening efforts to combat the illicit use of financial transactions in online child exploitation. Since becoming INHOPE’s first cryptocurrency partner in 2023, Tether has played a key role in demonstrating how blockchain technology and digital assets can help prevent the misuse of financial systems.As the operator of the world's most widely used stablecoin and an industry leader in transparency, Tether has set new industry standards with its advanced monitoring systems and safety protocols. By fostering collaboration between exchanges, hotlines, and law enforcement agencies, Tether has been instrumental in identifying and disrupting illicit transactions linked to CSAM.“Blockchain technology has the power to bring transparency and accountability to financial transactions, making it a powerful tool in the fight against illicit activity. Working alongside law enforcement, lawmakers, and standard-setting bodies worldwide, Tether is committed to being a positive force in the crypto space by highlighting the risks of child exploitation and helping to implement sensible risk-mitigating controls across the industry.” Said Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino. “ By expanding this initiative, we reinforce our commitment to responsible innovation and safeguarding the integrity of digital assets, ensuring financial platforms are not misused by bad actors and setting new standards for protecting vulnerable communities.”We are grateful to Tether for deepening this partnership and recognising the vital role the cryptocurrency industry plays in the fight against CSAM. Cross-sector collaboration is essential to dismantling criminal networks and protecting children. Together, we continue to strengthen global efforts to detect, report, and remove CSAM, ensuring a safer digital world for all. ” - Samantha Woolfe, Head of Global Partnerships and Network Expansion at INHOPE.This collaboration highlights the fintech sector’s increasing role in child protection and the importance of collective action. Through its alliance with INHOPE, Tether continues to advance industry-wide safeguards against the exploitation of financial platforms.By deepening their commitment, INHOPE and Tether take another step toward a safer digital environment, demonstrating how financial institutions can play a crucial role in the fight against online child exploitation.About TetherTether is a pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology, driven by an aim to revolutionize the global financial landscape. With a mission to provide accessible and efficient financial, communication, artificial intelligence, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion, and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses alike. As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.About INHOPEINHOPE is the global network combatting online child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The Network consists of 57 hotlines in 52 countries that provide the public with a way to anonymously report illegal content online with a focus on CSAM. INHOPE is based in the Netherlands and our member Hotlines operate in all EU member states, Russia, South Africa, North & South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In a borderless digital world, CSAM has global consequences. As CSAM increases, so do our efforts and those of our partners to combat it, aided by funding from the European Commission under the Better Internet for Kids Programme.Join us in the fight!

