INHOPE Releases Annual Report 2024

INHOPE is thrilled to announce the release of its Annual Report 2024.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, INHOPE presents statistical insights from our global network of hotlines processing reports of online child sexual abuse material (CSAM). This data sheds light on the scale of abuse worldwide, helps us understand emerging trends, and guides our efforts to combat CSAM effectively.In 2024, the INHOPE network faced its most challenging year on record, with hotlines processing nearly 2.5 million suspected online records of CSAM - a staggering 218% increase from 2023. This unprecedented volume underscores the essential role of the global hotline network in combating online child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA). To understand the full scope of these numbers, download a digital copy of the Annual Report The Facts• 2,497,438 records of suspected CSAM.• 65% of the records were classified as illegal (a 202% increase from the previous year).• 37% of records contained new content, requiring assessment by analysts.• 93% of victims are children between 3 and 13 years old.• 99% of victims are young girls.• CSAM was traced to 86 countries in 2024, up from 84 in 2023."The overall number of online records observed by the INHOPE network in 2024 is unprecedented, reaching record numbers that have never been seen before in the 20 years since INHOPE started to collect and publish data” – Data & Stats Team.Expanding Our Global ImpactINHOPE's network continued to grow and strengthen its influence worldwide through strategic expansion and diverse initiatives.• 2 new member hotlines joined the network: Action Against Child Sexual Abuse Initiative (ACSAI) in Nigeria and the Internet Hotline Centre (IHC) in Japan.• 55 hotlines operating across 51 countries, expanding INHOPE's global footprint.• 10 peer-to-peer exchanges were conducted, including regional exchanges in Latin America and Asia Pacific.• 1,360+ attendees attended our webinar series “Expert Insights” on various online child protection themes.• 250+ attendees joined the INHOPE Summit either in person or virtually under the theme "Knowledge is Power, Reporting is Action"• Universal Classification Schema Version 2 was released in 4 languages to improve global consistency in CSAM classification.• CPORT (Law Enforcement portal into ICCAM) launched and is now being used or piloted in 15 countries.• Quality Assurance Programme conducted 9 hotline reviews to ensure high standards across the network.• The "Every Click Counts" campaign reached over 5 million people on social media.Looking Forward: A Stronger INHOPE in 2025As INHOPE moves into 2025, the organisation is focused on strengthening core operations, enhancing the ICCAM platform, and deepening collaborations across all sectors. The report calls for increased private sector engagement and emphasises that combating CSAM is a shared responsibility requiring the commitment of stakeholders from across the digital landscape."The road ahead will require dedication and resilience, but I am confident in our ability to face these challenges together. We stand united behind INHOPE's essential mission, supported by an extraordinary network of dedicated professionals, partners, and members who prove every day that we can achieve remarkable things when we work as one." – Robbert Hoving, INHOPE PresidentA Call to ActionThe fight against CSAM is a shared responsibility. Every organisation, platform, and individual plays a crucial role in fostering a safer digital space for children. INHOPE invites organisations to become Annual Funding Partners , helping ensure the financial stability of the hotline network while actively contributing to the global effort to combat CSAM.To learn more about our network, our strategy, and our plans for the future download a digital copy of the Annual Report 2024."Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or European Education and Culture Executive Agency. Neither the European Union nor the European Education and Culture Executive Agency can be held responsible for them”About INHOPEINHOPE is the global network combatting online child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The Network consists of 55 hotlines in 51 countries that provide the public with a way to anonymously report illegal content online with a focus on CSAM. INHOPE is based in the Netherlands and our member Hotlines operate in all EU member states, Russia, South Africa, North & South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In a borderless digital world, CSAM has global consequences. As CSAM increases, so do our efforts and those of our partners to combat it, aided by funding from the European Commission under the Better Internet for Kids Programme. Join us in the fight!Media Contact

