APPLICATION FOR TRAINEESHIP FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE CYPRUS PRESIDENCY OF THE COUNCIL OF THE EU 2026

(Scroll down for English)

Συμμετοχή στο Πρόγραμμα Εκπαιδευομένων ενόψει της ανάληψης από την Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία της Προεδρίας του Συμβουλίου της ΕΕ 2026

Το Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών παρέχει την ευκαιρία συμμετοχής σε πρόγραμμα εκπαιδευόμενων ενόψει της ανάληψης από την Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία της Προεδρίας του Συμβουλίου της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης (ΕΕ), το πρώτο εξάμηνο του 2026.

Στόχος του προγράμματος είναι να δώσει τη δυνατότητα απόκτησης εμπειρίας στο έργο των Διπλωματικών Αποστολών και κατανόησης σε βάθος του ρόλου τους, ειδικότερα σε σχέση με την ενάσκηση της Προεδρίας του Συμβουλίου της ΕΕ. Οι εκπαιδευόμενοι/ες θα υποβοηθήσουν το έργο της Διπλωματικής Αποστολής λόγω των αυξημένων εργασιών που προκύπτουν από την Κυπριακή Προεδρία του Συμβουλίου της ΕΕ.

Στο πλαίσιο αυτό, παρέχεται η δυνατότητα συμμετοχής στο Πρόγραμμα ενός/μίας (1) εκπαιδευόμενου/ης, κατά την περίοδο 1/10/2025-30/6/2026 στη Διπλωματική Αποστολή της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στο Λονδίνο.

Όροι συμμετοχής στο πρόγραμμα:

(α) Κατοχή υπηκοότητας κράτους μέλους της ΕΕ

(β) Πολύ καλή γνώση της αγγλικής γλώσσας

(γ) Πανεπιστημιακό προσόν τουλάχιστον τριετούς μεταλυκειακού κύκλου σπουδών ή αντίστοιχο προσόν

(δ) Άδεια παραμονής και εργασίας στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο (κάτοχος pre-settled ή settled status ή βρετανικής υπηκοότητας ή οποιασδήποτε άλλης υπηκοότητας με απόδειξη του δικαιώματος να ζει και να εργάζεται στο ΗΒ)

Πέραν των πιο πάνω, θα αποτελεί πλεονέκτημα :

(α) συναφής πείρα

(β) καλή γνώση της ελληνικής γλώσσας

Στον/Στην εκπαιδευόμενο/η θα καταβάλλεται, κατά τη διάρκεια της περιόδου εκπαίδευσης μόνο , κατ’ αποκοπή μηνιαίο επίδομα ύψους €1.760,03, ως αποζημίωση για κάλυψη μέρους των εξόδων του/της.

Ο/Η επιλεχθέντας/ούσα θα υπογράψει συμφωνία συμμετοχής στο εν λόγω Πρόγραμμα περιλαμβανομένης δέσμευσης εμπιστευτικότητας αναφορικά με τις πληροφορίες και τα στοιχεία που θα περιέλθουν σε γνώση του/της κατά την περίοδο της άσκησης.

Οι αιτήσεις θα πρέπει να σταλούν στη Διπλωματική Αποστολή της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στο Λονδίνο, στην ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση: dkyriakou@mfa.gov.cy μέχρι και τις 26/08/2025.

Οι αιτήσεις θα πρέπει να συνοδεύονται από:

Βιογραφικό Σημείωμα

Αντίγραφα όλων των εγγράφων, διπλωμάτων και πιστοποιητικών που αναφέρονται ανωτέρω (τα πρωτότυπα θα ζητηθούν για έλεγχο σε μεταγενέστερο στάδιο)

Αντίγραφο του δελτίου ταυτότητας/διαβατηρίου

Πιστοποιητικό Λευκού Ποινικού Μητρώου εκδιδόμενο από τις αρχές της χώρας μόνιμης διαμονής

Οι υποψήφιοι που πληρούν τα κριτήρια θα κληθούν σε συνέντευξη.

Έντυπο αίτησης: ΑΙΤΗΣΗ_ΕΚΠΑΙΔΕΥΟΜΕΝΟΥ_ΚΥΠΡΙΑΚΗ_ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΑ_ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ_ΕΕ_2026

******************

Participation in the Trainee Programme in view of the assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the EU 2026 by the Republic of Cyprus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers the opportunity to participate in a Trainee (Stagiaires) Programme in view of the assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) in the first half of 2026 by the Republic of Cyprus.

The aim of the Programme is to provide the opportunity to gain experience in the work of the Diplomatic Missions and an in-depth understanding of their role, particularly in relation to the exercise of the Presidency of the EU Council. The Trainees will assist the work of the Diplomatic Mission due to the increased work arising in relation to the Cyprus Presidency of the EU Council.

In this context, the possibility is offered to one (1) trainee to participate in the Programme at the Diplomatic Mission of the Republic of Cyprus in London, during the period 1/10/2025-30/6/2026.

Conditions for participation in the Programme:

(a) Holder of citizenship of an EU member state

(b) Very good knowledge of the English language

(c) University degree or equivalent qualification

(d) Residence and work permit in the United Kingdom (pre-settled or settled status certificate or proof of British citizenship or any other nationality with proof of the right to reside and work in the UK)

In addition to the above, it will be considered an advantage :

(a) Relevant experience

(b) Good knowledge of the Greek language

Trainee will be granted only a flat-rate monthly allowance of €1.760,03 during the training period as a compensation for part of his/her expenses.

Selected trainee will sign an agreement of participation to the Programme, including an undertaking of confidentiality regarding the information and data that will come to his/her knowledge during the period of training.

Applications should be sent to the Diplomatic Mission of the Republic of Cyprus in London, at the following e-mail address: dkyriakou@mfa.gov.cy by 26/08/2025.

Applications must be accompanied by:

Curriculum Vitae

Copies of all documents, diplomas and certificates mentioned above (the originals will be requested for verification at a later stage)

A copy of your identity card/passport

Certificate of a Clear Criminal Record issued by the authorities of the country of permanent residence

Candidates who meet the criteria will be invited for an interview.

Application form: APPLICATION_TRAINEESHIP_CYPRUS_PRESIDENCY_EUCOUNCIL_2026