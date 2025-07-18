Hypertherm Associates releases 2024 Corporate Culture and Social Responsibility Report

Hypertherm Associates Corporate Culture and Social Responsibility Reports

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates, a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, announced the release of its 2024 Corporate Culture and Social Responsibility Report . The report highlights progress in embedding commitments to Community, Environment, and Associate Well-being into the company’s long-term strategy and daily operations.True to its mission and purpose as an organization, Hypertherm Associates contributed in many ways to Building a Better Future for All in 2024 and made concrete plans to continue this critical work in 2025 and beyond.The HOPE Foundation and Team of Associates concluded the 2022-2024 Strategic Plan and developed its 2025-2027 Community Impact Plan with continued focus on STEM education, Substance Use Disorder prevention and recovery, and Early Childhood education and resilience. In addition to this renewed commitment, Associates once again broke their own record of hours served in the community by utilizing 35,012 hours of Community Service Time.Gains were made toward the organization’s 2030 Environmental Sustainability goals. Associate participation in suggesting and implementing more sustainable practices in their areas of the business led to hazardous waste reduction, greater efficiency in energy use, and greenhouse gas reduction by upgrading a solvent parts washer. The company also made yet another investment in sustainable infrastructure with the implementation of solar chargers for Electric Vehicles.Dedication to the well-being of Associates was demonstrated with another year of improved safety, as the Total Case Incident Rate reduced from 1.6 in 2023 to 1.4 in 2024, and an increased emphasis on mental health and ensuring that Associates and their loved ones have ready access to the right resources at the right time.With all the impressive progress on triple bottom line objectives, the executive team and the Board of Directors codified these priorities by building into Long-range Plan and Annual Operating Plan measurements and goals for utilization of Community Service Time, team participation in our Green Leaf certification program, 2030 Sustainability Goal progress, injury risk reduction, Associate engagement and sense of belonging, hours spent on Associate learning, and continuous improvement project completion.“Hypertherm Associates’ strategy balances delivering positive impacts to our Associates, Customers, and communities in both the short and the long term,” shared Jenny Levy, EVP, People, Community, & Environment and HOPE Foundation President. “Our company purpose statement, ‘Innovating together to build a better future, for all,’ emphasizes our commitment to engaging all stakeholders for the benefit of our collective future. Building a Better Future for All has always been our goal, and in 2024 we took bold steps to make this commitment clear and sustainable.”ABOUT THE HOPE FOUNDATIONThe HOPE (Hypertherm Owners’ Philanthropic Endeavors) Foundation is a public nonprofit Foundation. Grant investments fall within a set of core impact areas that align the greatest needs in the community, the interests of our Associates, and the values of our business. The Foundation also supports projects that reduce the environmental impact of nonprofits serving our community. The HOPE Foundation does not fund organizations that discriminate based on race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, or ethnicity. Learn more at www.hyperthermhopefoundation.org ABOUT HYPERTHERM ASSOCIATESHypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs and software trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

