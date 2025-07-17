NEBRASKA, July 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Appoints David Jones as Sarpy County Election Commissioner

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of David Jones of Papillion as election commissioner for Sarpy County, effective July 18. Jones will complete the term vacated by Emily Ethington, who resigned in early April.

Jones comes to the role with two decades of leadership experience in the areas of project management, digital operations and strategic coordination. His career began in the U.S. Air Force where he served in multiple roles, including deputy director of staff for the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base. In the private sector, Jones was operations manager for MacAulay-Brown, Inc. in Ohio, where he oversaw a $147 million defense program supporting the U.S. Strategic Command. Most recently, Jones worked for Gallup in Omaha as a technical project manager and Scrum master.

Jones graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences.

Per state law, the Governor appoints election commissioners for counties larger than 100,000 people. Those counties include Sarpy, Lancaster and Douglas.