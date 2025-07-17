NEBRASKA, July 17 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Highlights Bills to Increase Government Efficiency

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen was joined by agency leadership and state senators in highlighting bills that will help cut red tape, streamline processes, eliminate requirements and generally, maximize delivery of services to Nebraskans. Those legislative initiatives were contained in LB346, LB347 and LB660. During the news conference, Gov. Pillen signed ceremonial copies of each of the bills.

Since assuming office, Gov. Pillen has made identifying government efficiencies and related savings a cornerstone of his administration. Using a systems approach, state agencies have been able to improve customer service, while at the same time reducing General Fund appropriations.

“Improving government efficiency while lowering costs is essential for accountability, economic growth, and effective delivery of services for Nebraskans,” said Gov. Pillen. “These bills contribute to those goals, and I am grateful to the legislature for getting these measures passed.”

LB346, brought on the Governor’s behalf by Speaker of the Legislature John Arch, eliminates or modifies approximately 40 boards, commissions, committees and other bodies that have been created over the years, but are no longer serving their intended purpose. Many now have a termination date of July 1, 2026. LB346 was passed by the Legislature on a unanimous vote.

"I was enthusiastic to introduce and support LB346, a ‘good government’ bill that results in efficiencies across state government,” said Speaker Arch. “The successful elimination of boards and commissions that are duplicative or no longer serving a purpose is an excellent example of the administration and the Legislature working together to improve the functioning of our state government."

LB376, which was advanced by the Health and Human Services Committee, eliminated 28 outdated reports and modified eight others that had been produced by the Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS CEO Steve Corsi noted that prior to passage of the bill, it was estimated that the agency was required, on average, to submit one report to the Legislature every other day, amounting to more than 1800 pages per year.

“Instead of wasting time on outdated reports that serve no useful purpose, DHHS public servants can focus on what really matters: protecting kids, improving public health, and helping Nebraskans most in need,” said CEO Corsi. “This law is a win for efficiency and common sense.”

Senator Bob Anderson addressed LB660, an omnibus bill that also received unanimous support from senators and included multiple pieces of legislation aimed at boosting government efficiency, including LB662.

“This legislative package strengthens Nebraska’s economic security, both in terms of protecting our infrastructure from foreign surveillance and ensuring our financial commitments are transparent and accountable to taxpayers,” said Sen Andersen. “LB662, in particular, promotes long-overdue transparency in how Nebraska’s agencies request, manage and rely on federal funds. Good governance begins with accountability. Nebraskans are asking for efficiency and transparency from their government and the bills being signed here today deliver just that.”

LB664 was also amended into LB660 before final passage. It makes several changes when it comes to submitting comments, written materials and issuing challenges under the state’s regulatory process for state agencies.

“LB664 is a vital, commonsense reform that enhances government accessibility and responsiveness,” said Sen. Storer. “It alleviates the undue burden on small businesses and individuals in Nebraska who previously had to travel across the state to pursue justice. This bill levels the playing field, ensuring fairness and accountability are available to every Nebraskan, regardless of their location, by allowing legal challenges to be filed closer to home."

“I think it’s important that we all continue to be committed to getting government out of our hair and shrinking government,” said Gov. Pillen “It’s easy to talk about, but it takes perseverance and a lot of dedication by senators to help make it happen.”