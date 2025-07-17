Safeheron Launches One-Stop Payment Solution to Empower Secure and Compliant Market Expansion

Safeheron launches a one-stop payment solution, empowering stablecoin ecosystem participants to build secure, compliant wallet systems.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore-based digital asset self-custody service pioneer Safeheron has launched its one-stop payment solution . With a new wave of stablecoin regulations in key hubs like Hong Kong and the United States, the solution is strategically designed to empower payment businesses to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape, enabling them to rapidly and securely establish digital asset wallet systems.The global shift towards a regulated digital asset economy creates immense opportunities but also raises the bar for security and compliance. Safeheron’s solution directly addresses these new standards.“The maturation of stablecoin regulation is a pivotal and positive moment for the industry,” said Wade Wang, CEO of Safeheron. “We launched this solution to provide payment enterprises with a robust, compliant, and efficient technical foundation, allowing them to confidently seize market opportunities without getting bogged down by foundational complexities.”Built on its self-custody SaaS platform , the solution combines institutional-grade MPC (Secure Multi-Party Computation) and Intel SGX TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) technologies to create a multi-layered security architecture that eliminates private key vulnerabilities. And, it integrates leading Anti-Money Laundering (AML) tools and a TEE-based Policy Engine for granular, transparent governance and risk control.Operationally, the solution empowers businesses with 24/7 stablecoin on- & off-ramp services, business automation through Open API, and significant cost savings via a unique Energy Rental model that can reduce gas fees by up to 50%.The solution’s effectiveness is already proven by leading platforms including dtcpay, Legend Trading, Request Finance, KUN, HashKey OTC Global, and Interlace. These partners have leveraged Safeheron to build secure and efficient digital asset wallet systems that balance growth with security and compliance.By reducing system complexity and managing compliance risk, Safeheron enables payment enterprises to redirect their focus toward optimizing the customer payment experience and accelerating growth in the new era of digital asset payments.About SafeheronSafeheron is a leading global provider of digital asset self-custody infrastructure. Leveraging open-source MPC-TSS and TEE technologies, Safeheron delivers comprehensive, secure, and efficient one-stop self-custody solutions for institutional clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.