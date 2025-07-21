RST SOLUTIONS DEPLOYS CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY TO SUPPORT DUST AND SEDIMENT CONTROL IN MINING EXPLORATION

RST Solutions working with mining companies on exploration sites RST Solutions products added to water trucks to stabilise road access to mining companies' sites

AUSTRALIA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia’s leading fine particle management specialist, RST Solutions, is playing a vital role in supporting the nation’s growing mining exploration industry through the delivery of advanced dust suppression and sediment control technologies that enhance environmental performance and operational efficiency.As exploration activity accelerates across the country in response to global demand for critical minerals and resources, mining companies are under increasing pressure to adopt more sustainable and compliant practices.RST Solutions is addressing this need with a targeted suite of scientifically developed products that provide effective dust, sediment and erosion control from the early phases of exploration through to full-scale mining operations, ensuring compliance within the ESG framework.Backed by more than 30 years of research, development and field application experience, RST Solutions is a trusted partner to the mining and civil sectors, offering fully customised, site-specific solutions that meet the rigorous demands of exploration drilling in Australia’s harsh and remote environments.RST’s tailored solutions eliminate the need for continual watering, significantly reduce water consumption, and stabilise fine particles to prevent dust lift-off, while also supporting sediment control and erosion prevention.Exploration drilling is the foundation of mining operations and how companies manage the environmental impact of this stage can set the tone for the rest of the project, said David Handel, Operations and Technical Director at RST Solutions.“We work closely with exploration teams to provide practical, effective solutions that mitigate dust and sediment issues from the outset, ensuring safer, cleaner and more efficient operations.“Our focus is always on delivering technologically advanced solutions and efficient outcomes that support both exploration success and long-term environmental responsibility.“By integrating our technologies from the earliest stages of drilling, companies are better equipped to manage risk, improve safety, and build stronger relationships with stakeholders.“Each solution is tailored to the specific geology, climate and operational requirements of the site, ensuring it performs under the unique pressures of the location.“Our strength lies in our deep understanding of particle behaviour and how that translates into real-world challenges at exploration and mining sites,” Mr Handel said.One of the most pressing challenges for exploration teams is maintaining access roads and drill sites without relying heavily on water carts and costly dust control measures.For access roads, RST Solutions provides stabilisation products that assist in creating a durable, dust-free surface. These reduce the frequency of watering and ongoing maintenance requirements, while also providing robust environmental protection.These solutions are essential for maintaining compliance with environmental regulations and minimising site impact on surrounding ecosystems, which is a growing priority for exploration companies operating under tighter scrutiny and sustainability mandates.RST Solutions remains at the forefront of innovation, continuously advancing its dust, sediment and erosion control technologies to meet evolving regulatory standards, industry demands and environmental responsibilities.As global interest in Australia’s resource sector grows, exploration activity is expected to rise, highlighting the critical role of RST Solutions helping exploration companies reduce their environmental footprint and enhance operational efficiency.

