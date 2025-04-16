RST SOLUTIONS EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION IN INDONESIA TO SUPPORT MINING GROWTH AND SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES

RST Solutions team on-site at an Indonesian mining operation RST Solutions field team inspecting operations at a mining location

RST Solutions expands capacity in Indonesia’s mining sector, delivering enhanced customised solutions for fine particle management.

AUSTRALIA, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia’s leading fine particle specialist RST Solutions has announced a strategic business agreement with dynamic and multi-faceted Indonesian mining company, PT Mineral Nusa Investama (MNI) to increase capacity of service delivery for clients.RST Solutions has held a strong presence in Indonesia for many years, with company representatives based in Malaysia servicing Indonesian clients.The new strategic business agreement between RST Solutions and MNI is advancing the capacity of both companies for the delivery of solutions for clients, solving a wide range of unique environmental issues affecting Indonesian projects across civil construction, mining, quarrying and agricultural industries.MNI has the capacity to store RST Solutions’ advanced products in bulk, increasing the range of products and services it can deliver for a wide range of unique difficulties involving dust, erosion and sediment control.The collaboration with RST Solutions and MNI expands both companies’ capacity to deliver cost effective solutions for the control of unique fine particle issues, from erosion and dust control to road stabilisation and sediment control.MNI’s core operations of limestone quarrying is expanding as a distributer of RST Solutions’ advanced products and services for companies in the Indonesian market seeking new, efficient means to achieve targets.The RST Solutions strategic business agreement with MNI responds to the growth of the Indonesian mining sector and government policies regarding environmental obligations and new processing activities.Trials currently being undertaken at selected smaller coal mine sites in Indonesia are achieving exciting results for sediment control, dust control, and road stabilisation.Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago, is characterised by a diverse topography featuring towering mountains, vast lakes, and extensive river systems, and is located on the edges of tectonic plates, resulting in numerous volcanoes and frequent seismicity.RST Solutions’ depth of expertise, gained over the 30 years specialising in the field of fine particulate matter, is delivering tailored solutions for specific site conditions and other environmental factors that create major issues for infrastructure and mining projects.David Handel, Operations and Technical Director at RST Solutions, says that his team has collaborated with MNI for years and the new strategic business agreement is a direct outcome of their successful cooperation and proven results in Indonesia.“Our Southeast Asian representatives have been servicing Indonesia for many years in a supplier-related capacity, and we are pleased to now be in a position to announce this strategic business agreement that will deliver more solutions for MNI’s clients and ours,” Mr Handel said.“Indonesia is rich in critical minerals like nickel, copper, bauxite, and gold, and holds the top position as the world’s leading nickel producer, contributing around 36% of the world's supply.“With the Indonesian government implementing laws and policies to ban or restrict the export of certain raw materials in order to promote domestic processing and value-added production, new issues have arisen due to the refining and processing of raw minerals that RST Solutions specialises in solving.“Our advanced products are assisting with an increased focus on sustainable practices, including effective water and waste management. Processing plants consume large amounts of water and energy, often leading to the depletion of natural resources and increased environmental stress, and our Flockit water clarifying technologies are being used to combat this.“There is also a large emphasis on addressing dust from roads around the mining areas and processing plants to ensure the well-being of local communities.”The strategic business agreement further expands MNI’s deliverables to clients, opening up opportunities for both RST Solutions and MNI to solve these complex issues for dust, erosion and environmental issues, and branch into new industries.RST Solutions’ holistic approach and affordable solutions have the potential to revolutionise Indonesia’s mining and infrastructure projects managing the complexities presented by water and fine particles in the forms of sediment, dust and mud.Stockpile and exposed ground, soil and road stabilisation, revegetation and water clarification are just some of the main issues to be addressed by RST Solutions’ advanced treatments.“We are preparing to deliver the first shipment of our advanced technologies for the control of dust, erosion and sediment, and further assist MNI with our ability to customise products to suit unique site conditions from pit to port,” Mr Handel added.The shipment will include RST Solutions breakthrough dust suppressant Dust disSOLVE, high performance liquid soil compaction aids Guardian and RT20 Dynamic and H2Pro range of products that are the latest innovation in surface active polymers, liquid and granular single use soil binding polymers and hydrogel polymer water clarifies and coatings.RST Solutions specialises in supplying alternative methods of fine particle management, tailored specifically to a project and the materials being mined or used on site as well as mining and construction processes, a site’s application equipment and systems, local weather patterns and budget parameters.With three decades of experience gained from developing tailored solutions for the many various fine particle challenges presented across numerous industries, processes and material types, RST Solutions has the expertise to solve complex site-specific fine particle issues for companies seeking more project optimisation strategies on a range of projects.RST Solutions is an Australian business operating internationally, with presence and projects in Australia, New Zealand, North and South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific. For more information, contact RST Solutions on (+61 7) 5522 0244, email info@rstsolutions.com.au or visit www.rstsolutions.com.au

