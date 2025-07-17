More homes and more parking approved in Camden Park

Release date: 17/07/25

A new, modern SA Housing Trust apartment complex that will provide dozens of new public homes has been approved for the City’s south-western suburbs.

A six-storey, 48-apartment building in Camden Park has been approved by the State Commission Assessment Panel (SCAP).

The $30 million development is being delivered in partnership with the Albanese Labor Government through its $23.72 million contribution via the Social Housing Accelerator Program. The rest will be funded by the Malinauskas Labor Government.

The project will replace outdated Trust walk-up apartments that were no longer fit for purpose and forms part of the broader renewal of Camden Park.

The complex is located on a 2,500 square metre site owned by the SA Housing Trust on Anzac Highway, with frequent bus services connecting residents to services and the community.

The State Government will now tender for a builder for the project with construction expected to be completed by mid-2027.

In response to community feedback regarding concerns around more street parking, the State Government increased the number of car parks that will be created as part of the project to 60 – one for each apartment plus extra for guests.

The site is currently vacant after the old apartments were demolished to make way for new homes, with tenants in the old apartments relocated to other Trust homes.

The project forms part of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s commitment to the renewal of public housing, stopping the previous Liberal Government’s sale of public housing properties and committing to the biggest investment in public housing in decades.

The new, higher density complex will create space for additional future housing options at the location, which are currently under consideration.

Residents have access to greenspace with a walking/running trail through a local reserve nearby.

The Housing Trust will seek to mitigate the risk of antisocial behaviour when offering properties to potential residents through careful tenant selection.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The Government appreciates the thorough, considered approach the SCAP has taken to this decision and welcomes the approval. Now we can get on with the job of building these apartments.

This urban renewal project is an example of how we can reimagine our public housing stock while achieving more housing options for South Australians.

We listened to concerns that residents had around parking and have responded by factoring more than enough parking space within the project.

Attributable to Toby Priest, Labor candidate for Morphett

An outdated housing complex will be replaced by a modern development that will complement the character of Camden Park and make our community more vibrant.

This project is also a demonstration of how our Government takes community feedback seriously. Locals told us that parking was a concern and so the Government listened, amended the project and will now deliver more than enough parks as well as access to improved public transport.