Over 600 tonnes of donated hay delivered to Riverland and Murray Mallee farmers

Release date: 01/09/25

Much-needed hay has been delivered to 131 farms in the Riverland and Murray Mallee regions supported by the Malinauskas Government’s $73 million Drought Support Package.

In partnership with charitable organisation Rapid Relief Team, the fodder was delivered to Paruna, south-east of Loxton, for farmers in need of feed for their livestock.

Farmers in the Riverland and Murray Mallee have endured their second year in a row of below average rainfall in the region. While there has been some rainfall during winter, it has not been sufficient to support livestock numbers in the area.

To date, the State Government has funded the transport costs of charities to deliver more than 16,000 tonnes of fodder to around 2,000 South Australian farmers.

Last week the Malinauskas Government allocated over $1 million in funding for additional fodder deliveries and a free technical advice service for impacted farmers.

Farmers accessing the fodder scheme will be given priority entry to the new Technical Advisory Service, giving them access to professional advice on livestock, agronomy and soil management. The need for technical advice to support decision making as the season evolves has been highlighted in industry and producer feedback.

The State Government has also provided $50,000 to Livestock SA to coordinate livestock-related technical events and farmers accessing the donated fodder scheme will be encouraged to attend.

Farmers across the state have been assisted through the variety of measures in the Drought Support Package, ranging from fodder deliveries and immediate financial support to individual and community grants.

More than 3,000 farmers have taken up on-farm infrastructure grants to assist with drought management and resilience and 100 drought support events have been held through the Connecting Communities program.

Gatherings, such as the ‘Better Times Ahead’ event held in Wandearah on Friday night, encourage communities to come together, share experiences, and reinforce the unity and strength of rural areas.

For information on the Drought Support Package, visit pir.sa.gov.au/drought-support.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We are proud to partner with Rapid Relief Team on this important initiative to ensure much-needed support for farmers facing hardship due to the drought reaches those in the Riverland and Murray Mallee regions.

Producers receiving the donated fodder will be linked with expert advice through the new technical advisory service to support decision-making for their businesses into the season ahead.

Our farming communities are a vital part of South Australia’s primary industries sector, and we are committed to assisting them through this challenging time.

Attributable to Rapid Relief Team Operations Manager Michael Dunn

The Rapid Relief Team is delighted to facilitate another fodder run to a South Australian region in need during the drought.

We are focused on reaching as many farmers as possible - especially those that haven't received previous support.