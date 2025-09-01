Fish-shaped soy sauce containers and other single-use plastics now banned in SA

Plastic fish-shaped soy containers will be banned from use in South Australia from Monday in the latest round of single use plastic bans aimed at reducing rubbish in our landscapes and waterways.

Each fish-shaped container is used for just seconds yet remains in the environment for years, causing harm and contributing to microplastic pollution.

The soy fish are a 'convenience packaging' item that can be replaced with bulk or refillable condiment solutions, or more manageable alternatives such as sachets, squeezable packs, or certified compostable containers.

Marine animals and birds can mistake them for food, leading to ingestion, starvation, or injury. The cap and body parts can also pose a choking hazard. If littered, they can break into microplastics, which persist in soils, waterways, and oceans.

Other items to go from today are single use plastic cutlery and plastic strays attached to food and beverages.

South Australia has been implementing bans on single-use plastics at the start of September each year since 2021 including single use cutlery, plastic coffee cups and take away food containers.

Community consultation shows South Australians overwhelmingly support action to ban single use plastic items. Of more than 3,000 people surveyed, 97 per cent of respondents said they supported more single-use plastic items being banned.

Phasing out single-use plastics is an important way to reduce pollution, cut carbon emissions and protect marine life. Without action, the annual flow of plastic into the ocean alone will nearly triple by 2040 to 29 million metric tonnes per year, the equivalent of 50 kilograms of plastic for every metre of coastline worldwide.

South Australia has taken steps to address the impacts associated with a range of single-use plastic products and was the first jurisdiction in Australia to do so on a state-wide basis, beginning with single-use plastic shopping bags in 2009.

The Plastic Free SA program, funded through Green Industries SA will continue to provide free advice for South Australian Businesses on the best alternatives for their products and services.

For details on banned items and for access to information on legally compliant alternatives to single-use plastic, visit Replace the Waste

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Single-use plastics are often used for seconds but they last a lifetime in our natural environment.

South Australians have always been at the forefront of recycling efforts and they overwhelmingly support the banning of single use plastics. Our community consultation has left no doubt the public expect more action on more items.

Because we built lots of lead time into the changes, most South Australian businesses have already moved away from single-use items and have embraced reusable and compostable items.

The small size of the fish-shaped soy containers means they’re easily dropped, blown away, or washed into drains, making them a frequent component of beach and street litter. In kerbside recycling, they’re too small to be captured by sorting machinery and often end up in landfill or as fugitive plastic in the environment.

Attributable to Melissa Rayner, Project Coordinator, Plastics Free SA

Since the rollout of South Australia’s single-use plastic bans, Plastic Free SA has helped local businesses eliminate over 15 million single-use plastic items, including straws, cutlery, cups, and takeaway packaging.

The ban on plastic soy sauce fish containers, which are used by millions annually and frequently found in litter and marine environments, is a vital next step in reducing the environmental burden of unnecessary single-use plastics.

Attributable to Abby Zhang, owner, Hanamura Norwood

Our restaurant has always strived to serve fresh Japanese cuisine to our community while also being mindful of our environmental footprint.

We made a significant change a while back by switching from soy sauce fish containers to more sustainable alternatives, such as compostable sauce containers. Our customers have been incredibly supportive of this transition.

We view this ban as a positive step forward for both the environment and the food industry, and we are proud to contribute to reducing single-use plastics.