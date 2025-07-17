Europe Vacuum Pumps Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 4,349 Million by 2035 With a CAGR of 6.3% | Fact.MR
Europe's vacuum pump market is set to grow steadily, driven by rising demand in semiconductors, dry pump technology, and green energy applications.ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe vacuum pumps market is projected to grow from USD 2,222 million in 2024 to USD 4,349 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2025–2035).
Growth is fueled by increasing demand in the semiconductor and clean energy industries, along with the rising adoption of oil-free and smart-enabled vacuum systems that improve energy efficiency, process reliability, and regulatory compliance.
Regional Insights
A powerhouse in automotive manufacturing, electronics, and chemical engineering, Germany leads Europe in vacuum pump usage. Industries rely on vacuum pumps for tasks such as component drying, materials transfer, and wafer production.
With strongholds in pharmaceuticals, biotech, and cosmetics, France is adopting contamination-free, oil-free pump systems. Initiative-driven reshoring and sustainable manufacturing support European sustainability goals.
The UK sees increased use of vacuum pumps in food & beverage, renewable energy, and lab-based R&D. Applications like vacuum cooling, freeze-drying, and hydrogen research are propelling adoption.
Nordic and Benelux industries—centered on clean tech, packaging, and pharma—embrace energy-efficient and compact vacuum systems to meet stringent environmental regulations.
Trends & Growth Drivers
Smart, Connected Pumps: Manufacturers are embedding IoT-connected sensors and remote monitoring capabilities to enable predictive maintenance and integration in smart factories.
Oil-Free & Clean Operation: The shift toward dry and oil-free pumps is driven by industry demands for contamination-free systems in healthcare, food processing, and cleanroom environments.
Compact, Energy-Efficient Designs: Compact and variable-speed-drive systems are reducing energy consumption and equipment footprint, aligning with eco-friendly regulations.
Industry 4.0 Integration: Vacuum pumps now support smart factories through networked controls, analytics, and predictive diagnostics, increasing uptime and efficiency.
Sustainability & Regulatory Pressure: Stricter EU energy and emissions standards along with green manufacturing priorities are incentivizing low-energy, eco-friendly vacuum solutions.
Challenges and Restraining Factors in the Europe Vacuum Pumps Market
Despite steady growth, the Europe vacuum pumps market faces several challenges. Supply chain disruptions remain a key concern, particularly for critical components like rotor assemblies, bearings, and high-grade seals. Geopolitical instability and logistical constraints are leading to longer lead times and rising costs.
Additionally, regulatory complexity adds to operational burdens. While the EU sets overarching standards, variations in national environmental and safety regulations require manufacturers to adopt country-specific compliance strategies—posing difficulties for those lacking localized infrastructure or resources.
Competitive Analysis
Key players in the Europe vacuum pumps industry include Atlas Copco, Edwards Vacuum, Leybold GmbH, Gebr. Becker GmbH, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, SIHI Group B.V., VAKUO GmbH, and ELIVAC.
The Europe vacuum pumps market is expanding due to rising demand for clean, energy-efficient systems across sectors such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and industrial manufacturing. Increasing automation and stricter environmental regulations are accelerating the shift toward oil-free and dry vacuum technologies.
Technological advancement plays a key role, with manufacturers incorporating smart sensors, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance to enhance performance and minimize downtime. Sustainability is also a growing focus—companies are developing low-emission, recyclable, and ultra-quiet systems. Compact design, energy efficiency, and extended product life are becoming major competitive differentiators across the region.
Recent Developments
November 2024: ULVAC launched the Gv135 oil rotary vacuum pump, designed for ultra-quiet analytical environments. Featuring magnetic coupling to prevent oil leaks and dual-block valves to avoid backflow, it operates at just 46 dB, improving workspace conditions and equipment protection.
March 2024: Pfeiffer Vacuum unveiled the HiPace 30 Neo—the smallest hybrid-bearing turbopump available. Ideal for portable and compact analytical systems, it offers high gas throughput, advanced compression for light gases, and patented Laser Balancing™ for ultra-low vibration, making it suitable for sensitive applications.
Segmentation of Europe Vacuum Pumps Market
By Pump Type :
Positive Displacement
Liquid Ring
Rotary Screw Pumps
Rotary Root Pumps
Dry
Dry Screw
Dry Scroll
Dry Diaphragm Pump
Dry Clan & Hook Pump
Others
Centrifugal Pumps
Momentum Transfer
Rotary Vane
Turbo Molecular
Regenerative
By Mechanism :
Gas Transfer
Gas Displacement
Kinetic
Gas Binding
By Pressure :
Rough Vacuum (from 10.3 mbar-1 mbar)
Mediums (1 mbar - 10-3 mbar)
High Vacuum (10-3 mbar to 10-7 mbar)
Ultra-high Vacuum (10-7 mbar to 10-12 mbar)
Extreme High Vacuum (less than 10-12 mbar)
By Lubrication :
Dry
Wet
By Flow :
Up to 85 ACFM
Up to 150 ACFM
Up to 550 ACFM
Up to 1,500 ACFM
Up to 4,500 ACFM
Up to 8,500 ACFM
Up to 15,000 ACFM
Up to 17,000 ACFM
By Application :
Assembly
Conveying
Dehydration/Drying
Engine Testing
Evaporation & Distillation
Filling
Holding/Chucking
Manufacturing
Material Handling
Thermoforming
Others
By End-Use Vertical :
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Chemical & Petrochemical
Electronics & Semiconductor
Food & Beverage
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Industrial Manufacturing
Mining & Construction
Oil & Gas
Packaging
Power Generation
Semiconductor and Electronics
Others
By Country :
Germany
Italy
France
Spain
UK
NORDICS
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
