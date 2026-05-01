Suspect Sought in Shooting Outside of Club in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a shooting suspect.

On Saturday, April 4, 2026, at approximately 11:51 p.m., the suspect and a victim were involved in an argument outside of a club in the 2300 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The argument escalated when the suspect struck the victim with a gun resulting in the victim and suspect fighting. During the fight, the suspect pointed his gun at a second victim and shot them. The suspect fled the scene. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting but no victims. . A short time later, the shooting victim was located at a hospital in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The other victim left the scene before officers arrived and was not identified.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26044504