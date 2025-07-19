Pre-Orders Opened on July 18 for 'Guts Berserker Armor ‘Rage’' Plastic Model Kit

BUILD ART MASTERLINE Berserk Guts Berserker Armor "Rage" Plastic Model Kit Front 01 Front 02 Front 03 Base Sheet Sticker

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Guts Berserker Armor ‘Rage’" Plastic Model Kit. Pre-orders began July 18, 2025 (JST); release set for December 2025.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the launch of its first-ever plastic model kit brand, BUILD ART MASTERLINE, with the opening of pre-orders for the debut release: Guts Berserker Armor "Rage" from the manga BERSERK.This model kit reimagines the powerful sculpt of the original 121 cm tall polystone statue in plastic model form. The massive Dragonslayer sword wielded by Guts, along with the tightly fitting Berserker Armor, is faithfully recreated to reflect the detailed world of the source material.Features:・Includes three interchangeable right arm parts to recreate different poses: driving the sword into the ground, gripping it in-hand, or resting it on the shoulder.・Mixed-material construction enhances realism. The kit incorporates a fabric cape and a metal ring on the sword, emphasizing the character’s presence.・The upper helmet includes two versions: a partially pre-painted part and a clear red molded part, ideal for custom builds or lighting effects.・The molded color scheme is designed with armor and skin tones in mind. Even without painting, the kit offers an immersive representation of the BERSERK universe when panel-lined or lightly detailed.・As an exclusive offer for purchases made through the Prime 1 Studio Official Online Store, receive a special base sheet sticker inspired by the platform under the statue.Note:・Product specifications are subject to change without notice.・This product is a plastic model kit and comes unassembled and unpainted.・Tools such as glue and nippers are recommended for assembly.・LED units are not included and must be prepared separately if desired.Product Name:BUILD ART MASTERLINE Berserk Guts Berserker Armor "Rage" Plastic Model KitRetail Price USD: $89Arrival Date: December 2025Scale: NonH: 29.5cm (Guts: approx. 20 cm / Base: approx. 9.5 cm)Materials: PS / PVC / ABS and other materials (metal and fabric)Specifications/Additional Items・Runners: 14・Parts: 117・Molded Colors: Black, Flesh, Clear Red・Fabric Cloak・C-ring Fittings (for Dragon Slayer)・Assembly Manual・Base Sheet Sticker (Available as a purchase bonus on the official Prime 1 Studio online store)Copyright:© Kentarou Miura, STUDIO GAGA/HAKUSENSHAFor more details, visit our online store

Berserk Guts Berserker Armor "Rage" Plastic Model Kit Product PV

