Cargo Spectre Unveils New Automated NMFC Freight Classification Tool

Cargo Spectre Becomes the First Dimensioning System to Offer Freight Classification Straight from the Dimensioner

Now, LTL shippers can accurately classify any palletized freight in the moment—right from the warehouse floor.” — Cargo Spectre CEO Jason Joachim

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cargo Spectre, a leading provider of automated dimensioning systems for the global logistics industry, today announced the release of a new freight classification tool integrated into its Spectre Link software. This innovative feature is designed to help LTL shippers easily adapt to the new National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC) standards, which were implemented on July 19, 2025.The new LTL freight classification tool is powered by ClassIT+™ , the only classification platform that connects directly to the authoritative NMFC database, powered by the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA™). NMFTA and Cargo Spectre have entered into a partnership to offer ClassIT+ API data to Cargo Spectre’s customers.Now, Cargo Spectre offers a ClassIT+ plugin for its dimensioning systems, allowing the most up-to-date LTL freight classification right at the warehouse. By combining real-time pallet dimensioning data with the updated NMFC class codes, the software accurately determines the appropriate freight class for each shipment, preventing misclassification fees."We’ve heard from many LTL warehouse managers about the challenges these changes to the NMFC standards present, so we set to work on an elegant solution that makes classification easy and reduces the risk of costly errors," said Jason Joachim, CEO of Cargo Spectre. "With the help of the NMFTA, this new automated freight classification tool empowers our customers to make informed shipping decisions, streamline their processes, and avoid unexpected charges. Now, LTL shippers can accurately classify any palletized freight in the moment—right from the warehouse floor.“This allows our customers to ship the right class every time, since it’s being checked and repacked before it’s booked for shipping," Mr. Joachim added.“We’re proud to partner with Cargo Spectre to bring ClassIT+ to more users who need it most. This collaboration helps ensure everyone in the LTL ecosystem, especially shippers, has access to smarter, more accurate classification from the start," said Joe Ohr, COO of NMFTA.The ClassIT+ freight classification tool is fully integrated into Cargo Spectre's Spectre Link software, which offers a range of features designed to optimize shipping operations. These include paperless BOL and document management, comprehensive reporting and analytics, and seamless integration with existing ERP and WMS systems.With all NMFC changes affecting a substantial portion of U.S. LTL operations, Cargo Spectre's automated freight classification tool is a timely solution for businesses looking to maintain efficiency in their shipping processes. The company is currently offering free demonstrations of the new tool by request only.For more information about Cargo Spectre's automated dimensioning systems and the new NMFC freight classification tool, please visit www.cargospectre.com About Cargo SpectreCargo Spectre is a leading provider of automated dimensioning systems for the logistics industry. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Cargo Spectre offers advanced solutions that optimize shipping operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. The company's cutting-edge Spectre Link software, combined with its state-of-the-art dimensioning equipment, empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions and stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.About NMFTASince 1956, the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA™) has represented the interests of the less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier industry. The NMFTA publishes the National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC), manages its digital counterpart, ClassIT+™, assigns Standard Carrier Alpha Code(SCAC) and Standard Point Location Code (SPLC), develops digital standards for the LTL industry, and safeguards those digital standards through cybersecurity research, dissemination of studies, and education. Membership in NMFTA is available to all for-hire interstate and intrastate motor carriers. For more information, visit www.nmfta.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.