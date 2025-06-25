Cargo Spectre Dimensioning Systems Now Certified Legal for Trade in Canada

Cargo Spectre, a global industry leader in freight dimensionalyzers, achieves LFT cert in Canada

The achievement reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with the most accurate and reliable dimensioning solutions available.” — Cargo Spectre CEO Jason Joachim

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cargo Spectre , a leading provider of automated dimensioning solutions for the logistics industry, announced today that its cutting-edge dimensioning systems are now certified legal for trade in Canada. This certification expands Cargo Spectre's reach and solidifies its position as an industry leader in providing accurate, reliable, and internationally recognized cargo dimensioning solutions.Cargo Spectre's advanced dimensioning systems underwent rigorous testing to achieve this certification from Measurement Canada, ensuring they meet the country's stringent accuracy standards for commercial transactions.In Canada, "legal for trade" certification is granted to measuring instruments that have been thoroughly evaluated and deemed compliant with the nation's specific accuracy requirements. This certification is crucial for ensuring fair trade practices and protecting both consumers and businesses from discrepancies in measurements. By using Cargo Spectre's certified systems, companies can have confidence in the accuracy of their cargo dimensioning processes, facilitating seamless international trade."The legal for trade certification in Canada is a testament to the precision and reliability of Cargo Spectre dimensioners, which are already trusted by hundreds of businesses worldwide," said Jason Joachim, CEO of Cargo Spectre. "The achievement reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with the most accurate and reliable dimensioning solutions available. We understand the importance of precise measurements in international trade, and our certified systems will help warehouses streamline their operations and maintain compliance with Canadian regulations."Cargo Spectre's legal for trade certification in Canada comes in addition to its existing NTEP (National Type Evaluation Program) certification, further demonstrating the company's dedication to meeting the highest standards of accuracy and reliability in the industry.To learn more about how Cargo Spectre's certified dimensioning systems can benefit your Canadian operations, please contact our sales team at sales@cargospectre.com or visit our website at www.cargospectre.com . Our experts are ready to assist you in integrating our legal for trade certified systems into your facilities, ensuring accurate measurements and compliance with Canadian regulations.About Cargo SpectreCargo Spectre is a leading provider of automated dimensioning solutions for the logistics industry. With a focus on accuracy, efficiency, and innovation, Cargo Spectre's state-of-the-art systems revolutionize the way businesses measure and manage their cargo. Trusted by clients worldwide, Cargo Spectre is committed to delivering exceptional value and service to its customers.

