Hugo Andre’s 'Happy as Larry' Lands Coveted Slot at Rhode Island International Film Festival

A dark comedy of connection and reckoning — "Happy as Larry" steps into the international spotlight.

RIIFF has a reputation for spotlighting films that defy convention while embracing vulnerability. That’s exactly what Happy as Larry aims to do.” — Hugo Andre, Writer and Director

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London-based independent filmmaker Hugo Andre is proud to announce that his newest feature-length dark comedy "Happy as Larry" has been officially selected to screen at the 2025 edition of the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF), one of the most globally recognized and award-qualifying events in the world of independent cinema.Founded in 1997, RIIFF stands as New England’s largest film festival and holds the rare distinction of being Oscar, BAFTA, and Canadian Screen Awards qualifying. With a legacy that includes 14 Academy Award wins and 89 nominations, the festival has earned international acclaim as a launchpad for boundary-pushing storytelling and visionary new voices. The 2025 festival will run August 5–10, drawing top creatives and audiences from more than 60 countries to Providence, Rhode Island, for a week of curated screenings, cultural programming, and filmmaker events.Set against the windswept and haunting backdrop of the Isle of Skye, Happy as Larry is an emotionally resonant story with sharp comedic edges. It follows Larry, a weary author who embarks on one final journey — only to find his solitude upended by Dale, a relentlessly cheerful stranger. Through this unexpected connection, the film delves into themes of friendship, mortality, and personal reckoning. The cast features Calvin Crawley, Kevin Walls, Izzy Harradine, and Coral Sinclair.Director Hugo Andre is a French-Sicilian filmmaker whose work is known for its intimate narratives and poetic visuals. He began directing commercials at age 16 and made his international debut with the award-winning short film Soul Forest. His first feature, Makeup (2023), attracted attention from global distributors and was praised for its raw emotional depth. Happy as Larry continues Andre’s tradition of personal storytelling with cinematic flair.The film was produced by Lucas A. Ferrara, a New York-based attorney with over 150 film credits to his name. His collaboration with Hugo Andre brings a seasoned creative force to the production, elevating its artistic and emotional impact.“This festival selection feels incredibly meaningful,” Andre shared. “RIIFF has a reputation for spotlighting films that defy convention while embracing vulnerability. That’s exactly what Happy as Larry aims to do."Screening date, time and place: Sunday August 10, 2025, 5:45pm, Providence Showcase Cinema | Cinema 6For press inquiries, interviews, or promotional assets, please contact: lferrara@nfllp.comFor tickets and screening information, visit https://prog.tsharp.xyz/en/riiff/43/film/11764/Happy-as-Larry or https://film-festival.org/

