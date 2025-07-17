Motor City Nightmares Returns to the Sheraton Novi, Michigan – A Horror Lover’s Dream Come True

Motor City Nightmares Motor City Nightmares

July 25–27, 2025 | Sheraton Novi Detroit | www.motorcitynightmares.com

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, the darkness descends once again as Motor City Nightmares—Michigan’s longest-running horror convention—returns for an unforgettable weekend of blood-curdling fun, celebrity guests, indie cinema, immersive fan experiences, and a massive celebration of all things spooky. From July 25–27, 2025, the Sheraton Novi Detroit transforms into the ultimate horror fan mecca, welcoming thousands of genre lovers, filmmakers, artists, vendors, and monsters from across the country.

Now in its 17th year, Motor City Nightmares has cemented its legacy as one of the most beloved horror conventions in the Midwest, and this year’s lineup promises to be one of the biggest and boldest yet. With a killer combination of celebrity panels, world-class vendors, interactive parties, a renowned film festival, and the return of the fan-favorite Miss Nightmare Pageant, the 2025 edition is set to be a scream.

A Killer Lineup of Celebrity Guests

This year’s guest list is packed with icons of horror, sci-fi, and cult cinema. From the legends of the silver screen to today’s most terrifying talents, Motor City Nightmares brings the stars to your nightmares—offering photo ops, autographs, and intimate Q&A panels all weekend long.

Attendees can expect to rub elbows with their favorite final girls, masked slashers, haunted house survivors, vampire queens, and more. Whether you’re hunting for a selfie with a horror legend or looking to hear behind-the-scenes stories from your favorite franchise, our lineup offers something for every fan.

“We don’t just bring stars,” says Tommy Brunswick, showrunner and horror filmmaker. “We bring memories. Every single guest is here because they helped shape the genre—and they love meeting fans just as much as the fans love meeting them.”

Fear on Film: The Motor City Nightmares International Film Festival

The Motor City Nightmares Film Festival is the bloody beating heart of the weekend. Celebrating the best in independent horror, the festival will feature over 40 screenings of short and feature-length films from around the world. From twisted creature features to haunting psychological thrillers, this year’s selections are more daring and diverse than ever.

Filmmakers will be in attendance throughout the weekend for live Q&As, meet-and-greets, and networking opportunities with fans and industry professionals alike.

“MCN has become a launchpad for fresh voices in horror,” says festival coordinator Magnus Brunswick. “We’ve had films picked up for distribution, festival winners go on to get major deals, and fans discover their new favorite creators right here in Michigan.”

A panel of industry veterans and celebrity judges will present awards for Best Feature, Best Short, Best Director, Best Practical FX, and the coveted Nightmare Visionary Award—celebrating the boldest new voices in horror cinema.

An Artist & Vendor Room You’ll Die For

Step into a vendor room packed with over 150 of the most amazing horror creators, crafters, collectors, and cult brands in the country. Whether you’re hunting for rare collectibles, creepy crafts, macabre merchandise, original art, gory apparel, or handmade jewelry, you’ll find it all under one blood-red roof.

Featured artists this year include SFX makeup wizards, dark illustrators, toy makers, horror photographers, and tattoo artists ready to ink your nightmares live on-site. It’s a horror market like no other—a marketplace of the strange, the spooky, and the truly spectacular.

Parties, Panels, and Mayhem All Weekend

Motor City Nightmares isn’t just a convention—it’s a full-throttle horror experience. Every night after the convention floor closes, the darkness comes alive with unforgettable events:

Friday Night Kickoff Party: Dance with the undead, mingle with celebrities, and enjoy live performances, horror karaoke, and themed cocktails at the official opening night celebration.

Saturday Night VIP Bash: An exclusive event for VIP pass holders with surprise guests, horror trivia, giveaways, and live music—hosted in a haunted-themed ballroom you won’t believe.

Panels All Day, Every Day: Dive deep into horror history, filmmaking, and fan culture with back-to-back panels featuring celebrity guests, special effects legends, scream queens, indie directors, and true crime authors.

Workshops and Live Demos: Learn how to make realistic wounds, create horror prosthetics, or pitch your own scary story in our Saturday afternoon masterclasses.

And if that’s not enough blood for your weekend—there’s one more event that always steals the spotlight…

The Return of the Miss Nightmare Pageant

Back by popular demand, Miss Nightmare is more than just a pageant—it’s a dark celebration of creativity, style, and scream-queen power. Contestants from across the country compete in spooky couture, ghoulish talent, and their most nightmarish looks in hopes of being crowned Miss Nightmare 2025.

This fan-favorite competition blends performance art, fashion, and horror culture in one unmissable Saturday night spectacle. Expect drag, gore, glamour, and some outrageous surprises from our contestants and judges.

The newly crowned Miss Nightmare will represent the MCN brand throughout the year—appearing at events, hosting livestreams, and helping spread the love of indie horror far and wide.

Join the Nightmare

Whether you’re a lifelong horror fan, an aspiring filmmaker, a vendor of the weird and wonderful, or just want to spend a weekend living deliciously—Motor City Nightmares welcomes you with open arms (and sharp claws).

Weekend passes, day passes, and VIP packages are available now at www.motorcitynightmares.com. Discounted hotel rooms at the Sheraton Novi are also available for a limited time.

Tickets are moving fast, and rooms will sell out—don’t wait to lock in your chance to be part of the nightmare. Follow @motorcitynightmares on Instagram and Facebook for guest announcements, giveaways, and all the latest updates.

Motor City Nightmares

July 25–27, 2025

Sheraton Novi Detroit

21111 Haggerty Rd, Novi, MI 48375

Come for the scares. Stay for the screams.

This is the nightmare you don’t want to wake up from.

