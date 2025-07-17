HIVEX and the City of Daegu Join Forces to Drive Cross-Border Mobile Payment Innovation for Travelers to South Korea

The HIVEX Network is a blockchain-based international mobile payment solution designed to enable interoperability between cross-border QR and NFC payment networks.

It represents a significant milestone in our commercial expansion and serves as a valuable pilot model for future collaborations with Daegu and other local governments across the globe.” — Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known as the hometown of many K-pop stars and a hub of culture and creativity, the City of Daegu, South Korea is embracing fintech innovation to welcome visitors from Taiwan, with a seamless mobile payment experience. In a major move to boost tourist convenience and revitalize local commerce, the Daegu Cultural Foundation has introduced cross-border mobile payment services in partnership with the Korea Easy Payment Foundation (KEPF), the international fintech firm ICB, and U.S.-based TBCASoft, the provider of the HIVEX®️ Network.

On March 13, 2025, the four parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, launching a collaborative initiative aimed at enhancing inbound tourism to Daegu and enabling Taiwanese mobile payment apps to work seamlessly in South Korea.

Under this agreement, travelers from Taiwan can now make payments in Daegu using their trusted mobile wallets from home, such as PXPay Plus, without the need for cash or credit cards. This is made possible by the HIVEX Network, a next-generation international mobile payment solution developed by TBCASoft, which enables real-time, compliant, and secure transactions across different mobile payment ecosystems.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization’s 2024 statistics, Taiwan ranks as the third-largest source of inbound travelers to South Korea, after Mainland China and Japan. Notably, visitors from Taiwan account for 35% of all foreign tourists to Daegu, making Taiwan the city’s largest inbound market. To better serve this growing demographic, the Daegu Cultural Foundation, KEPF, ICB, HIVEX, and PXPay Plus have launched a special summer promotion campaign from July 1 to August 31, 2025. The campaign offers exclusive discounts, travel experiences, and up to a 40% rebate provided by PXPay Plus and HIVEX for travelers from Taiwan, aiming to boost local foot-traffic and stimulate spending in Daegu’s commercial districts.

“This is the first time HIVEX is partnering with a government agency to launch a cross-border mobile payment promotion,” said Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft. “It represents a significant milestone in our commercial expansion and serves as a valuable pilot model for future collaborations with Daegu and other local governments across the globe.”

HIVEX is the world’s first blockchain-based cross-border mobile payment solution, and is already integrated with major wallets and payment partners across Asia. This collaboration with the City of Daegu not only underscores HIVEX’s leadership in cross-border mobile technology but also its role as a global enabler of payment innovation. Moving forward, HIVEX aims to expand its partner network and deepen its footprint in South Korea, delivering a more seamless, secure, and borderless mobile payment experience for travelers from Taiwan and beyond.

About TBCASoft / HIVEX

TBCASoft is a fintech innovation company headquartered in Silicon Valley, dedicated to advancing decentralized payment infrastructure through blockchain technology. Its flagship platform, the HIVEX Network, is a blockchain-based international mobile payment solution designed to enable interoperability between cross-border QR and NFC payment networks. The HIVEX Network ensures transparent exchange rates, regulatory compliance, and enhanced protection of data security and national data sovereignty, allowing digital wallets to scale globally with trust and efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.