May is Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Mango Sago and Black Sesame Soup are two of the most popular treats during Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI). Strawberry Lychee gourmet bread is the perfect compliment to most varities of Bubble Tea or Boba beverages. Emilly Wu-Rorrer, Co-Owner of Cakes By Happy Eatery, pounds out Mooncake molds by hand at the Asian Summer Festival held May 24-26.

Cakes By Happy Eatery Uses Sweets & Treats to Illustrate this important celebration

Taiwan’s #1 cultural export is Bubble Tea. It actually goes back in origins to the 1980s although today it’s considered a new trendy drink. The magic of Tapioca Pearls gives it its ‘chew’.” — Victoria Wu, Co-Owner of Cakes By Happy Eatery

MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI) means lots of gatherings and celebrations, and Victoria Wu from Cakes By Happy Eatery visited WJLA’s Good Morning Washington ( https://wjla.com/good-morning-washington/taste-of-the-dmv/local-bakery-celebrates-aapi-month-with-delicious-asian-inspired-desserts# ) and Fox 5 DC’s Good Day ( https://www.fox5dc.com/video/1647993 ) to talk about what the month means and the treats that go with it.“All month long we’re celebrating the historical and cultural contribution of Asian and Pacific Islanders – countries from the Asian continent, East/Southeast/South Asia, plus countries in the Pacific Islands,” says Wu. "May also recognizes the first Japanese immigrant to the US in 1843 and the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad (1869) built by many immigrants with the Chinese representing the 80 – 90% of the workforce at thepeak of construction.”Of course, these special AAPI events and celebrations need dessert, and there’s a lot to choose from crossing into many cultures: Taro with Tapioca, Chinese Custard Tart, Almond Jello and Pandan Cake with Lychee Mousse and Fresh Fruit are just a few examples of what’s coming out of the bakery this month. You can wash down these gourmet treats with specialty drinks like Bubble Tea or Boba, classics like Milk Tea with Tapioca Pearls and new twists like fruit teas, popping bubbles and jellies.“Taiwan’s #1 cultural export is Bubble Tea,” says Wu. “It actually goes back in origins to the 1980s although it’s considered a hot, new trendy drink in most major urban areas these days. It’s really the magic of the Tapioca Pearls which gives this sweet tea latte it’s ‘chew’.”Other popular treats scene this month include Asian Cookies (Chinese Almond, Filipino Ube, Matcha with White Chocolate, etc.), Red Bean Soup with Tapioca, Sweet Tofu Pudding, Thai-influnced Mango Sticky Rice and the most famous dessert of Chinese orgins: Mooncakes, most popular for Fall Festival, but now used as a delicacy for AAPI month and all major holidays.Cakes By Happy Eatery was a presenter at the Asian Summer Festival ( https://asiansummerfestival.com ) at Tysons Corner Center over the past weekend (May 24-26). Friends of the National Asian Pacific American Museum (NAPAM) produced the event to raise awareness about their goal to establish a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture on the National Mall in DC.For more information about AAPI and the food it features, go to https://www.CakesbyHappyEatery.com ###About Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage MonthAsian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month is celebrated in May to honor and recognize the historical and cultural contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders to the United States. This month-long celebration, which started as a week-long observance, was officially expanded to a full month in 1990 and is commemorated annually in May. AAPI Heritage Month aims to educate the public about the rich history, diverse cultures, and significant achievements of AAPI communities in the U.S. The idea for an AAPI Heritage Month originated in the 1970s with efforts to designate a week in May to commemorate AAPI accomplishments. https://asianpacificheritage.gov About Cakes by Happy EateryKnown regionally for their inventive, fabulous, and versatile creations in the kitchen, Cakes by Happy Eatery was founded in 1984 by Woei and Fu-Mei Wu and have been Manassas since 2009. Two of their daughters – Victoria and Emily –operate the business today and have since 2000, although their mother Fu-Meistill comes in almost every day and is still the defacto matriarch. The sisters create and design custom cakes and dessert bars that showcase every kind of special occasion, event or season, producing pieces of art that taste incredibly delicious. Their full-service bakery includes an onsite café for dining throughout the day and operate a thriving catering business featuring cakes are baked from scratch daily and never frozen (besides ice cream cakes) by a team of very talented bakers and pastry chefs.Victoria and Emily are both regularly featured guests and dessert experts on NBC, FOX, ABC and CBS affiliates in the Virginia/Maryland/DC area and are known for showcasing cutting-edge trends and creative recipes and presentation designs. For further information go to www.cakesbyhappyeatery.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.