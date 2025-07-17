ArtPop Street Gallery Highlights Creative Talent and Economic Impact of 2025 Upcycled Fashion Show & Fundraiser

ArtPop Upcycled Fashion Show and Fundraiser Upcycled Fashion Show and Fundraiser Sells Out Yearly Upcyced Fashion Show VIP Designer Will White

September 6 Event at Blume Studios to Feature 16 Local Designers and Dozens of Creatives Fueled by Repurposed Public Art

This event isn’t just about upcycling materials. It’s about reinvesting in the local creative workforce. ” — Wendy Hickey, founder and executive director of ArtPop Street Gallery

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As anticipation builds for the 5th Annual Upcycled Fashion Show & Fundraiser, ArtPop Street Gallery is proud to spotlight the regional creatives and economic impact that bring this high-style event to life. Taking place Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Blume Studios , the show will feature 16 commissioned designers including 2 student designers alongside dozens of creatives and a full production team, all working together to transform public art into a bold, sustainable runway experience.What makes the show truly unique is its medium: each look is made from retired vinyl billboards originally used in ArtPop’s billboard program, which gives 20 regional artists a full year of high-profile exposure on billboards and digital displays across the region.But the fashion show goes beyond fundraising for ArtPop Street Gallery’s robust programming to directly fuel Charlotte’s creative economy.“This event isn’t just about upcycling materials. It’s about reinvesting in the local creative workforce,” said Wendy Hickey, founder and executive director of ArtPop Street Gallery. “We are employing fashion designers, stylists, production artists, photographers, content creators and more. The economic ripple effect is significant.”In 2024 alone, ArtPop’s Upcycled Fashion Show contributed thousands of dollars directly to artists and production teams. Designers and creative vendors are not only paid for their work, but are given a professional platform to showcase their vision in front of more than 400 guests, including buyers, collectors, and community influencers.Returning to this year’s show is VIP Fashion Designer Will White , a multidisciplinary artist and former ArtPop billboard campaign recipient. White’s bold, graphic work will return to the spotlight in wearable form as part of a custom runway design.“Being juried into the ArtPop Street Gallery billboard program back in 2023 has proven to be such a pivotal moment for my career and I’m always so excited to be working with such a personally meaningful organization,” said White. “It feels like the most joyous homecoming to be returning back for the third time to upcycle a retired billboard for the runway show. This show is special because it provides me the opportunity to design from an uninhibited “more is more” perspective and in doing so there’s always bound to be some magic…and I mean, who doesn’t love a magic show!?”Leading the evening’s magic is Charlotte journalist and media personality Dasia Hood, as Host and Emcee. Known for her vibrant presence and strong ties to the local creative scene, Hood will bring energy and insight to the runway and artist showcases throughout the night.In addition to fashion designers, the event employs lighting and set designers, sound engineers, DJs, stylists, videographers, photographers, and decor specialists—all contributing to a high-impact event that blurs the lines between public art, performance, and fashion.Attendees will enjoy an immersive evening that includes a live runway show featuring upcycled fashion, interactive artist activations, VIP experiences, and a curated silent auction. Proceeds from the event will directly support ArtPop Street Gallery’s year-round initiatives, such as artist mentorship, public art installations, project management initiatives, community events and professional development opportunities.ArtPop is grateful for the support of its 2025 sponsors, including Wells Fargo, Rack Room Shoes, Caroline Simas, Artist, Axios Charlotte, and Blume Studios. A full list of sponsors can be found at www.artpopstreetgallery.com The 5th Annual ArtPop Upcycled Fashion Show & Fundraiser is presented as part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival (CIAF), a citywide celebration of creativity and cultural expression. To purchase tickets please visit the Eventbrite ticketing page at ArtPopStreetGallery.com/Fashion

2024 ArtPop Street Gallery Upcycled Fashion Show hosted at the Sullenberger Aviation Museum

