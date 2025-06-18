ArtPop Street Gallery Announces 5th Annual Upcycled Fashion Show and Call for Sponsors

ArtPop Street Gallery's Upcycled Fashion Show and Fundraiser Showcases Local Fashion Stars The 2024 Upcycled Fashion Show September 14th at the Sullenberger Aviation Museum

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtPop Street Gallery has announced the return of its annual Upcycled Fashion Show and Fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Blume Studios . Now in its fifth year, the event will feature 15 commissioned fashion designers each unveiling bold, one-of-a-kind runway pieces crafted from retired ArtPop billboard vinyls.The Upcycled Fashion Show reflects ArtPop Street Gallery’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local arts community while promoting environmental responsibility. At the heart of this effort is ArtPop’s Upcycling Initiative, which repurposes vinyl materials from its Cities Program, an annual juried exhibition showcasing the work of 20 regional artists on donated billboards and other public media throughout the region.“The visibility artists receive through the Cities Program is significant,” says ArtPop Street Gallery founder and executive director Wendy Hickey. “The overall value of the annual billboard campaign is estimated at approximately $8.5 million. Of that total, $1.5 million is attributed to static billboard placements.”Each year, the Upcycling Initiative and yearly fashion show helps divert more than 13,400 square feet of vinyl utilized during the Cities Program from landfills, transforming it into bold, wearable works of art.With over 400 distinguished guests expected, including cultural tastemakers, community leaders, and art enthusiasts, this highly anticipated fundraiser is an opportunity to champion local talent and support the region’s creative economy. This year, organizers are calling on the community for renewed support.“This main-stage event is not only our primary annual fundraiser, but a vital part of advancing our mission,” says Board Chair Will Teichman. “This year, our venue partner Blume Studios, Blumenthal Arts' new creative hub, illustrates an ideal collaboration with arts-minded leaders in Charlotte. We couldn’t be more excited for what promises to be our best event yet.”ArtPop Street Gallery is actively seeking sponsors for the 2025 Upcycled Fashion Show . As a nonprofit organization, ArtPop depends on partnerships and community support to carry out its mission. Sponsorship contributions help fund year-round programming, mentorship opportunities for artists, education, scholarships, selling opportunities, public art installations, and the continued success of the organization’s Upcycling Initiative. Sponsors will receive brand visibility, recognition at the event, and access to exclusive benefits.For more information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Wendy Hickey at wendy@artpopstreetgallery.com or visit www.artpopstreetgallery.com About ArtPop Street GalleryArtPop Street Gallery is a dynamic, community-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing public art to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina. Through creative partnerships and innovative programming, ArtPop transforms everyday spaces like billboards and outdoor venues into vibrant canvases that showcase the work of local artists. By providing these artists with a unique platform, ArtPop not only elevates the city's cultural landscape but also fosters community engagement and awareness of the importance of public art. Since its inception, ArtPop has become an essential part of Charlotte’s artistic identity, offering a colorful visual experience for residents and visitors alike. For more information, visit www.artpopstreetgallery.com

Recap of the 2024 ArtPop Street Gallery Upcycled Fashion Show hosted at the Sullenberger Aviation Museum

