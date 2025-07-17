K10 Vision Accelerates Global Growth - Tripling H1 Revenues on an Expanding International Footprint

K10 Vision's Expanding Market Share Creates a New Force in the World of Audit Management Software

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K10 Vision, a leading provider of AI-enabled Audit Management technology, today announced record-breaking growth as it continues its rapid expansion across global markets. With revenues tripling year-on-year, K10 Vision is now, 3 years on from its launch, trusted by customers in over 30 countries worldwide.This extraordinary momentum is driven by strong demand from blue-chip corporates and public sector organizations, who are increasingly turning to K10 Vision’s cutting-edge solutions to modernize and streamline their audit processes. The company’s global footprint now spans multiple regions, with new customer deployments accelerating month over month.“We are delighted with the rapid uptake of K10 Vision worldwide and the rate at which our customer base is adopting the very latest AI-enabled Audit Management technology,” said Paul Thompson, Global Head of Business Development at K10 Vision. “This creates very strong foundations for the years to come.”K10 Vision’s growth strategy is underpinned by continuous product innovation , an unwavering commitment to customer success, and a scalable business model that is resonating with organizations seeking intelligent, future-ready audit solutions. The company’s AI-driven platform empowers audit teams to gain greater visibility, efficiency, and assurance in an increasingly complex risk landscape.As K10 Vision looks ahead to the second half of the year, the company remains focused on accelerating its global presence, deepening customer relationships, and delivering transformative value to its expanding customer base.K10 Vision is a market disrupter and global leader in AI-enabled Audit Management technology, delivering powerful, intuitive solutions that help organizations improve oversight, ensure compliance, and drive operational excellence. Trusted by public and private sector organizations in over 30 countries, K10 Vision is redefining the future of audit.

